9 Easy Ways to Thicken Up Your Thinning Lashes for a More Youthful Look

By BH&G Editors
Updated February 24, 2020
Getty Images
It's not your imagination. Your once lush lashes might actually be thinner these days—a byproduct of aging and sometimes too much wear and tear. Fortunately, there are ways to thicken up fine fringe instantly: makeup and over-time solutions that can promote new lash growth.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 10

Why Lashes Thin

Getty Images

First, a primer on puny lashes: The biggest cause of thinning lashes is age-related, explains Jody Levine, M.D., a dermatologist and National Director of the AOB Med Spa. "Aging decreases the skin's ability to retain moisture and leads to hormonal imbalances," she says. When certain hormones drop, it can result in decreased follicle stimulation, slowing down the growth of new hairs, including your lashes. "Eye infections, thyroid imbalance, and vitamin deficiency are common causes of thinning lashes, but it can also be caused simply by wear and tear from eye rubbing or poor makeup habits." Here's how to protect and thicken the lashes you do have and get growing again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Switch to a Gentler Makeup Remover

courtesy of Target

Rubbing and tugging on your lashes while removing mascara can make delicate lash hairs fall out prematurely. To save your strands, switch to a cream or oil-base remover, which breaks down makeup. Pat it off (don't pull), Levine says.

Buy It: Botanics All Bright Eye Makeup Remover, $5.99, Target

3 of 10

Try a Lash Growth Serum

courtesy of Ulta

Think of these conditioning lash serums like specially formulated vitamins for your lashes. By providing follicles with the right nutrients, they provide an optimal environment for hair growth. "Lash conditioners containing nutrients such as plant extracts, amino acids, vitamins, and peptides are the most effective for strong, healthy lashes," Levine says.

Buy It: Rapid Lash Eyelash Enhancing Serum, $49.99, Ulta

Advertisement

4 of 10

See Your Doctor

courtesy of Latisse

By now, you've probably heard a thing or two about Latisse, the FDA-approved prescription-strength drug that has been proven to make lashes thicker and longer. It doesn't come cheap: A 30-day supply is about $120, but dermatologists say you will see results—at least as long as you're using the product.

5 of 10

Apply an Overnight Mask

courtesy of Target

Before you hit the pillow, use clean fingertips to gently coat lashes with a thick ointment such as Vaseline, Levine says. By moisturizing and protecting lashes, the Vaseline prevents breakage and fall out. "It improves the overall health of your lashes as they grow, similar to the way a conditioner treats split ends on hair," she says. Olive oil or castor oil will also do the trick.

Buy It: Vaseline Petroleum Jelly, $4.29, Target

6 of 10

Try a Lash Primer

courtesy of Sephora

Prep thin lashes with a pre-mascara treatment. The formulas condition and coat fragile lashes, temporarily boosting lash thickness. They also include polymers, which give lashes extra grip to help your mascara stay on longer.

Buy It: Clinique Lash Building Primer, $18, Sephora

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Wear Mascara Right

courtesy of Walmart

"Misuse of mascara is a major cause of lash thinning," Levine says. The biggest no-no: leaving it on overnight, which can cause the delicate lash to break. Also, "never use the same tube for more than three to six months, as bacteria can build up and cause infection," she says.

Buy It: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Intenza Mascara, $7.50, Walmart

8 of 10

Use a Lash Extension Kit

courtesy of Physicians Formula

If salon extensions are too much of a splurge, consider at-home kits that let you get the look for just one day. The two-part systems include fibers that adhere to your natural lash and black mascara. The combo makes lashes look longer and thicker—until you wash it off.

Buy It: Physicians Formula Instant Doll Lash Extension Kit, $9.89, Amazon

9 of 10

Fake Fuller Lashes with Eyeliner

courtesy of Target

It might seem odd to suggest eyeliner to thicken up lashes, but by using a fine-tipped one to draw teeny-tiny dots in between eyelash hairs along the lash base, you can create the illusion of a fuller fringe.

Buy It: Maybelline Define-a-Line Eyeliner, $4.79, Target

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Get Professional Eyelash Extensions

Getty Images

Lash extensions—like false lashes that last around two months—will give you a darker, longer, fuller-looking fringe in about two hours. The technique, which is done in a salon, uses glue to bond synthetic hairs to your natural lashes, one by one. The results come at a price, though; expect to shell out at least $200 for the service.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com