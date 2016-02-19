First, a primer on puny lashes: The biggest cause of thinning lashes is age-related, explains Jody Levine, M.D., a dermatologist and National Director of the AOB Med Spa. "Aging decreases the skin's ability to retain moisture and leads to hormonal imbalances," she says. When certain hormones drop, it can result in decreased follicle stimulation, slowing down the growth of new hairs, including your lashes. "Eye infections, thyroid imbalance, and vitamin deficiency are common causes of thinning lashes, but it can also be caused simply by wear and tear from eye rubbing or poor makeup habits." Here's how to protect and thicken the lashes you do have and get growing again.