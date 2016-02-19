9 Easy Ways to Thicken Up Your Thinning Lashes for a More Youthful Look
Why Lashes Thin
First, a primer on puny lashes: The biggest cause of thinning lashes is age-related, explains Jody Levine, M.D., a dermatologist and National Director of the AOB Med Spa. "Aging decreases the skin's ability to retain moisture and leads to hormonal imbalances," she says. When certain hormones drop, it can result in decreased follicle stimulation, slowing down the growth of new hairs, including your lashes. "Eye infections, thyroid imbalance, and vitamin deficiency are common causes of thinning lashes, but it can also be caused simply by wear and tear from eye rubbing or poor makeup habits." Here's how to protect and thicken the lashes you do have and get growing again.
Switch to a Gentler Makeup Remover
Rubbing and tugging on your lashes while removing mascara can make delicate lash hairs fall out prematurely. To save your strands, switch to a cream or oil-base remover, which breaks down makeup. Pat it off (don't pull), Levine says.
Buy It: Botanics All Bright Eye Makeup Remover, $5.99, Target
Try a Lash Growth Serum
Think of these conditioning lash serums like specially formulated vitamins for your lashes. By providing follicles with the right nutrients, they provide an optimal environment for hair growth. "Lash conditioners containing nutrients such as plant extracts, amino acids, vitamins, and peptides are the most effective for strong, healthy lashes," Levine says.
See Your Doctor
By now, you've probably heard a thing or two about Latisse, the FDA-approved prescription-strength drug that has been proven to make lashes thicker and longer. It doesn't come cheap: A 30-day supply is about $120, but dermatologists say you will see results—at least as long as you're using the product.
Apply an Overnight Mask
Before you hit the pillow, use clean fingertips to gently coat lashes with a thick ointment such as Vaseline, Levine says. By moisturizing and protecting lashes, the Vaseline prevents breakage and fall out. "It improves the overall health of your lashes as they grow, similar to the way a conditioner treats split ends on hair," she says. Olive oil or castor oil will also do the trick.
Try a Lash Primer
Prep thin lashes with a pre-mascara treatment. The formulas condition and coat fragile lashes, temporarily boosting lash thickness. They also include polymers, which give lashes extra grip to help your mascara stay on longer.
Wear Mascara Right
"Misuse of mascara is a major cause of lash thinning," Levine says. The biggest no-no: leaving it on overnight, which can cause the delicate lash to break. Also, "never use the same tube for more than three to six months, as bacteria can build up and cause infection," she says.
Buy It: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Intenza Mascara, $7.50, Walmart
Use a Lash Extension Kit
If salon extensions are too much of a splurge, consider at-home kits that let you get the look for just one day. The two-part systems include fibers that adhere to your natural lash and black mascara. The combo makes lashes look longer and thicker—until you wash it off.
Buy It: Physicians Formula Instant Doll Lash Extension Kit, $9.89, Amazon
Fake Fuller Lashes with Eyeliner
It might seem odd to suggest eyeliner to thicken up lashes, but by using a fine-tipped one to draw teeny-tiny dots in between eyelash hairs along the lash base, you can create the illusion of a fuller fringe.
Get Professional Eyelash Extensions
Lash extensions—like false lashes that last around two months—will give you a darker, longer, fuller-looking fringe in about two hours. The technique, which is done in a salon, uses glue to bond synthetic hairs to your natural lashes, one by one. The results come at a price, though; expect to shell out at least $200 for the service.