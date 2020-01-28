5 of the Best Fragrance Trends to Try This Year

There’s no sense more powerful than scent when it comes to recalling fond memories. And while you probably already own a tried-and-true, signature fragrance, there's no rule that states you have to be mutually exclusive. “I’m a believer in fragrance wardrobes, and changing up your scent based on your mood,” says Jennifer McKay Newton, CEO and creative director of DefineMe. “Find scents that work for the office, like a fresh, happy scent that is not too strong, and for date night, use a more sexy, sultry, intoxicating scent. For the weekend, you can be a little more creative based on where you’re going and whether it is day or evening."

Whatever your mood may be, consider 2020 the year to expand your horizons. The latest crop of fragrances features cool applications, earth-friendly packaging, and even product customization (all good excuses to reawaken your senses and try something new, right?). Here are five trends experts say will be huge this year, plus tips for how to find a fresh fragrance you'll love.

How to Shop for Perfume

“When purchasing a new fragrance, take your time to decide, and don’t let yourself get caught up in the rush,” says Paolo Terenzi, fragrance expert and president of Italian fragrance company Tiziana Terenzi. Make sure you are relaxed and have an ample amount of time to try out different fragrances (give yourself at least 20 minutes). If you already know which types of scents you prefer, such as florals over fruitier scents, consider asking an expert at the fragrance counter for their recommendations.

Spraying a little perfume on the palm of your hand or on your forearm will allow you to better understand if the perfume works with the combination of your skin and pH. - Paolo Terenzi

Once you’ve narrowed down your search, it's time to sample—and not just by spritzing perfume into the air or onto one of those little strips of cardstock. Testing on your bare skin is essential for this step.“Spraying a little perfume on the palm of your hand or on your forearm will allow you to better understand if the perfume works with the combination of your skin and pH,” he says. Apply, then wait about 10 minutes to see whether you like the way the scent settles into your skin. If the fragrance won't stain your clothing, he also recommends spritzing some on your blouse or sweater to get a sense of the fragrance itself versus the combination of the fragrance plus your skin.

If you’re interested in a specific fragrance but aren't ready to commit, keep this in mind: Many brands will have a sample size or mini sets you can purchase for less than the full-size bottle. "The cool part is, if you don’t like it, there will be someone you know who will like it and you can gift it to them,” McKay Newton says.