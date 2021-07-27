I'm Over Powder Eyeshadow Now—Here's My Favorite Eyeshadow Pencils to Try Instead
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Beautifully applied eye makeup is like art to me. It's a skill I truly admire. If you've got amazing eye makeup skills, please know that I am in awe of you. I respect the curvature of your cat's eye, the bold vibrance of your eyeshadow, and your ability to rock lashes out to there or even mascara. Especially now, post-pandemic, where it seems like my eyes have decided to be completely done with the makeup I used to wear. It's been an educational experience, let me tell you.
I've always had sensitive eyes. When faux lashes became all the rage, I was only able to admire from the sidelines and work with a fiber-enhancing mascara instead. I have a pretty incredible collection of powder eyeshadow palettes and liquid eyeliners that I'm able to use less and less. Every time I try, I wind up crying my makeup off. I blame it on the pandemic. I took a big break from wearing makeup during the quarantine, and now my eyes just don't like products anymore. I have no tolerance. Within 10 minutes of finishing my makeup, I start getting irritation and teary eyes, and inevitably I wind up crying it off or wiping it away.
What's the solution for someone with post-pandemic makeup sensitivity, like me? I've had to simplify my regimen to products that give the most impact. Cutting back on my eye makeup to just a creamy eyeshadow pencil has been my best move.
Delina Medhin is a professional makeup artist and content creator who works with celebrities like Issa Rae, Ilana Glazer, Phoebe Robinson. She gave me great advice for using creamy eyeshadow pencils as a go-to look. "If you're going to use a creamy pencil as a base, you want to use something that doesn't crease. So, you'll want to stay away from kajal pencils. They work really well, but they will move, and you want something that's going to really stay in place." So good to know, and I think that's been my mistake too often. I need a product that won't move and slide down into my sensitive eyes.
Delina recommends Bobbi Brown Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick ($30, Bobbi Brown). "This will go on smooth and blend easily, but it will set so you can use it as a base. You can use this in multiple ways, which is another reason I love it; it works as a base, liner, and shadow."
I've got quite a few eyeshadow pencils I use and love for a quick and easy makeup look. These are my go-to's.
Related Items
Best Eyeshadow Stick for Easy Application
The tagline is "no mirror required" and that's exactly why I love it. It's soft, blendable, extremely easy to use. My favorite shades are Whopping Willow and Portly Plum for color that shows up on my skin tone.
Buy It: Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes ($19, Clinique)
Best Eyeshadow Stick That Doubles as an Eyeliner
This is narrower than most eyeshadow sticks, so you can also use it as a liner. This creamy eyeshadow crayon comes in 10 colors, some of which are in the pastel range that can work for lighter skin tones. I need shades with deep payoff, so their deeper blues and greys better suit my needs.
Buy It: Crème Eyeshadow Crayon ($22, Jouer)
Best Eyeshadow Stick for High Quality at a Low Price
Milani has been a favorite brand of mine for years. They're all about high color payoff at drugstore prices. Their gilded shadow sticks come in metallic shades inspired by the outdoors, including rosy pink and copper to moss green and dark brown.
Buy It: Gilded Shadow Stick ($7, Milani)
Best Eyeshadow Stick for Multi Uses
Nudestix figured out makeup on the go ahead of most of their competitors: this brand is all about easy swipe-and-go crayon-style applicators. Their 4-in-1 eye pencils come in a matte or luminous finish and are intended to be used as eyeshadow, eyelid primer, eyeliner pencil, or cream highlighter. Plus, they come in a wide range of killer colors, from shimmery and subtle to bold statement shades.
Buy It: Magnetic Luminous Eye Color ($26, Nudestix)
Best Eyeshadow Stick for Affordability
NYX has long been a favorite of mine for their affordability and the fact that their products last and deliver. Their eyeshadow crayon is an affordable favorite that comes in a ton of fun colors for a variety of skin tones.
Buy It: NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil All-In-One Eyeshadow Eyeliner Pencil ($5, Ulta)