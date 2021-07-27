I'm Over Powder Eyeshadow Now—Here's My Favorite Eyeshadow Pencils to Try Instead 

Delina Medhin is a professional makeup artist and content creator who works with celebrities like Issa Rae, Ilana Glazer, Phoebe Robinson. She gave me great advice for using creamy eyeshadow pencils as a go-to look. "If you're going to use a creamy pencil as a base, you want to use something that doesn't crease. So, you'll want to stay away from kajal pencils. They work really well, but they will move, and you want something that's going to really stay in place." So good to know, and I think that's been my mistake too often. I need a product that won't move and slide down into my sensitive eyes.