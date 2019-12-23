As we think about the trends we can't wait to try in 2020, greening up our beauty routine is near the top of our list. Researchers at the American Association for the Advancement of Science say personal care products are a significant contributor to pollution, and now more and more companies are taking active measures to minimize waste—like ditching plastic packaging and creating tools that can be cleaned and reused. Consumers are also looking to lead a lower-waste lifestyle. A recent Pinterest report notes searches for "eco-friendly swaps" are up 172% in the past year alone.

As part of our ongoing quest to shop smarter and help the environment in the process, we've rounded up five items to make your vanity more environmentally friendly in 2020 and beyond. Once you make these affordable swaps, you won't even miss your old disposable products.