5 Eco-Friendly Beauty Swaps to Make in 2020
These tools and makeup products can be reused and refilled to cut back on waste.
As we think about the trends we can't wait to try in 2020, greening up our beauty routine is near the top of our list. Researchers at the American Association for the Advancement of Science say personal care products are a significant contributor to pollution, and now more and more companies are taking active measures to minimize waste—like ditching plastic packaging and creating tools that can be cleaned and reused. Consumers are also looking to lead a lower-waste lifestyle. A recent Pinterest report notes searches for "eco-friendly swaps" are up 172% in the past year alone.
As part of our ongoing quest to shop smarter and help the environment in the process, we've rounded up five items to make your vanity more environmentally friendly in 2020 and beyond. Once you make these affordable swaps, you won't even miss your old disposable products.
Facial Cleansing Tools
Facial cleaning devices are known for their deep cleaning and exfoliating superpowers, but many versions come with brush heads that need replacing every few months. This tool, however, is made out of silicone, so its brush never needs to be changed. The device, which produces 7,000 vibrations per minute, effectively cleanses and slows down aging by massaging your favorite face wash into skin. It has four customizable cleansing modes and comes in three colors: blush, navy, and teal.
Makeup-Removing Wipes
We know by now single-use products, such as bottles, straws, and plastic bags, end up in landfills, oceans, and are overall bad for the earth. One-time use makeup wipes are no exception, but the company Spaces offers a reusable option. The organic pads are made from bamboo and can be used up to 1,000 times, and the plastic-free packaging is also recyclable. According to the company, one pack of 20 replaces 2,000 disposable cotton pads.
Buy It: Spaces Organic Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, $11.67, Amazon
Minimally-Packaged Makeup
Switching your makeup to clean and green products usually means better-for-you ingredients and less packaging. And thanks to today's broadening range of eco-friendly makeup companies, you don't have to settle for boring palettes. Take Elate's gorgeous pressed eyeshadow collection, for example. Each of the 22 different shadows are minimally packaged in plantable seed paper. The company also sells reusable bamboo palettes to hold your eyeshadows.
Tree-Free Brushes
Now that your makeup is greener, your brushes should be environmentally friendly, too. EcoTools' products are made from recycled aluminum and plastic, as well as renewable bamboo. The packing is 100% "tree-free" and contains a mix of cotton and bamboo. The goods are affordable, too; the 5-piece kit sells for just $12.99—and it will get tons of mileage in your everyday makeup routine.
Buy It: EcoTools Start the Day Beautifully Kit, $12.99, Target
Silicone Swabs
If you use disposable cotton swabs to artfully smudge or remove makeup each day, consider upgrading to reusable ones. Each pack from Rnkr contains two types of flexible, silicone-tipped swabs: one for makeup removal and one for touch-ups. The product is offered in a rainbow of colors and comes with a handy carrying case for traveling.
