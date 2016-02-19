The Best Concealers for Every Skin Concern
The Best Concealer for Acne
You may be past the prime age for breakouts, but if you're like most adult women the occasional zit just happens (thanks a lot, hormones!). Luckily, it's nothing a little cover-up can't handle. "Something with a hint of green in it is great if the pimple is bright red," says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Emily Kate Warren. "Avoid shiny highlighting creams because they will make the bump appear larger, and don't forget to dab a little powder over the breakout so that the concealer stays put for most of the day."
Buy It: Make Up For Ever 5 Camouflage Cream Palette, $40, Sephora
The Best Concealer for Dark Spots
Freckles or brown patches from suntans, birth control pills, or pregnancy-induced melasma are easier to cover up than you might think. If the patches spot your cheeks or forehead, use a creamy stick foundation that can cover a broader area. You'll get natural coverage in one quick sweep.
Buy It: NARS Concealer, $26, NARS
The Best Concealer for Dry Skin
If you've been skipping concealer altogether because of dry skin, you can stop right now. There's no reason you can't cover up imperfections—just make sure you're using a creamy concealer that is super moisturizing, won't cake, and won't cling to flakes, Warren says.
The Best Concealer for Redness
Even wearers of minimal makeup know it's important to invest in a quality concealer to balance out unevenness and discoloration. For instance, a concealer with a green tint can cancel out pesky red tones on skin. This color-correcting powder help neutralize your skin's discoloration and smooth its appearance. Simply shake some of the powder on the back of your hand, blend to activate into a cream, and apply to the targeted areas.
Buy It: Dermablend Quick-Fix Color Corrector Powder, $33, Dermablend
The Best Concealer for Fine Lines
Choose a concealer with a malleable (aka workable) consistency like a cream that will fill in the lines but won't crack like a dry powder. "Squish your face so you can see the lines, then tap the concealer into the lines with your fingers," Warren says. "Tap a little extra along the edges of the lines where you'll want to blend out until the lines are completely invisible."