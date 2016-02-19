The Best Concealers for Every Skin Concern

You may be past the prime age for breakouts, but if you're like most adult women the occasional zit just happens (thanks a lot, hormones!). Luckily, it's nothing a little cover-up can't handle. "Something with a hint of green in it is great if the pimple is bright red," says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Emily Kate Warren. "Avoid shiny highlighting creams because they will make the bump appear larger, and don't forget to dab a little powder over the breakout so that the concealer stays put for most of the day."

Buy It: Make Up For Ever 5 Camouflage Cream Palette, $40, Sephora