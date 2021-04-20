Get Glowing, Natural Looking Skin With Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you only buy one makeup product for summer, this should be it.

This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.

charlotte tilbury flawless filter Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

This product isn't a foundation or a tinted moisturizer; I'd describe it as a skin tint. (It reminds me of a beautifying filter many social media creators use in their videos.) It doesn't have SPF, so make sure you're wearing a facial sunscreen underneath the product. By itself, the look is super subtle, but it does give your complexion a glow and has a slight blurring effect. When layered on top of your foundation, it adds luminosity to your whole look. The formula comes in 12 shades to add radiance to a variety of skin tones.

The Hollywood Flawless Filter is definitely on the more expensive end of products. However, you just need a few swipes of product to cover your whole face, and it comes in a 1-ounce bottle, the same size as most foundations. Plus, the tint has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,400 reviews on the Sephora website, so there are plenty of others who love it, too.

For an affordable alternative, professional makeup artist Megan Lombardi, who's an expert and big fan of Charlotte Tilbury products, recommends the L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion ($11, Amazon) to get a similar glow.