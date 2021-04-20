Get Glowing, Natural Looking Skin With Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter
If you only buy one makeup product for summer, this should be it.
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Trying out beauty products started as a hobby that became a part of my job. After testing hundreds of items from my tween to adult years, I thought I had one thing figured out. When it comes to foundation, I swore I'd always opt for a full-coverage option. (As long as I'm applying makeup, I might as well conceal everything I can, right?) Well, after a year of working from home and wearing a face mask, I'm actually choosing lighter-coverage options to let my skin breathe. (And I'm not the only one. According to a 2021 Pinterest trends report, searches for "natural everyday makeup" surged 180% in the past year.) For the last few months, I've been loving the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44, Sephora) both by itself and layered with my foundation. It leaves a natural glowing finish that is a perfect sun-kissed look for the summer.
Buy It: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44, Sephora)
This product isn't a foundation or a tinted moisturizer; I'd describe it as a skin tint. (It reminds me of a beautifying filter many social media creators use in their videos.) It doesn't have SPF, so make sure you're wearing a facial sunscreen underneath the product. By itself, the look is super subtle, but it does give your complexion a glow and has a slight blurring effect. When layered on top of your foundation, it adds luminosity to your whole look. The formula comes in 12 shades to add radiance to a variety of skin tones.
The Hollywood Flawless Filter is definitely on the more expensive end of products. However, you just need a few swipes of product to cover your whole face, and it comes in a 1-ounce bottle, the same size as most foundations. Plus, the tint has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,400 reviews on the Sephora website, so there are plenty of others who love it, too.
For an affordable alternative, professional makeup artist Megan Lombardi, who's an expert and big fan of Charlotte Tilbury products, recommends the L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion ($11, Amazon) to get a similar glow.
If you're looking for a youthful, luminous look that looks like your skin but better, then try out the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. It's light, beautiful, and perfect for the warmer months.
Comments