How to Rock Burgundy Makeup for the Holidays
The bold but wearable color is the season's hottest trend.
We already love sporting a bold red for lips, especially during the holidays. This season, we want you to embrace that color confidence and move toward that end of the spectrum for your skin and eyes, too. Thanks to approachable brown or purple undertones, burgundy might become your favorite new neutral. Even if you're not ready to apply the color everywhere, you can start simple. We love the look of pairing colorful eyeshadow with a neutral lip color or even keeping everything natural and brightening your eyes with a colored eyeliner or mascara. One of the best parts about burgundy is it's beautiful enough for a holiday party, but also plenty wearable for work or other everyday events. It's the versatile, easy-to-wear color you'll be applying day after day.
Volumizing Burgundy Mascara
For those who want a low-key look, try out L'Oréal's voluminous mascara in Deep Burgundy. The reddish-purple tint gives lashes a subtle hit of color but isn’t flashy. If you'd like more pigment, simply apply as many layers until you get the color you desire.
Buy It: L'Oréal Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, $8.99, Ulta
Rosy-Glow Primer
We recommend using this rosy primer to prep skin before applying foundation, but it can also be used on days you decide to go makeup-free. It will blur out any imperfections and gives your face a subtle glow. Plus, the bottle is so pretty, you'll actually want to leave it out on the bathroom counter.
Buy It: Paul & Joe Beauté Pearl Foundation Primer, $36, Amazon
Rosé Eye Shadow Palette
The rosé and play palette from NYX comes with 10 corresponding shadow colors in three finishes: matte, metallic, and shimmer. The variety gives wearers the opportunity to play around with night and day looks using just one palette. We like wearing gold or pink on the lids and smudging red shadow over black or brown eyeliner.
Buy It: NYX Professional Makeup Love Lust Disco Shadow Palette, $19.99, Target
Reddish-Brown Eyeliner
There are a couple of reasons why we absolutely love this liner. It's waterproof, so we never have to worry about it running, and it doesn't require a sharpener, which means there is one less item to keep in our cosmetics bag. Even those who swear by black or brown liner should give this one a try because it's much more subtle than you'd expect. It goes on more like an eye-brightening brown rather than red.
Buy It: Tarte Double Duty Beauty Easy On the Eyes Clay Liner, $19, Ulta
Deep Red Liquid Lipstick
With a dark red lip, you can keep everything else low-key. The shiny liquid lipstick is super pigmented, so all you need is one swipe. It also comes with a reservoir tip applicator to give you precise lines even if you're new to applying bold lip colors.
