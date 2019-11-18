We already love sporting a bold red for lips, especially during the holidays. This season, we want you to embrace that color confidence and move toward that end of the spectrum for your skin and eyes, too. Thanks to approachable brown or purple undertones, burgundy might become your favorite new neutral. Even if you're not ready to apply the color everywhere, you can start simple. We love the look of pairing colorful eyeshadow with a neutral lip color or even keeping everything natural and brightening your eyes with a colored eyeliner or mascara. One of the best parts about burgundy is it's beautiful enough for a holiday party, but also plenty wearable for work or other everyday events. It's the versatile, easy-to-wear color you'll be applying day after day.