How to Find and Apply the Best Blush for Your Skin Type

Thanks to all the bright pinks, reds, and purples, finding a blush can be an intimidating process, but with the proper knowledge, it doesn’t have to be. With all of the different powder and cream formulas on the market to sift through, the key is knowing what's the best blush for you—and how to apply it like a pro. "A soft veil of the right color and kind of blush can give you the healthiest flush," says celebrity makeup artist Maria Verel. Use these expert tips and takeaways to find the most natural-looking makeup for your skin tone. You'll have a rosy glow in no time.

Decide Which Formula You Need

There are two types of blush out there: powder and cream. "Powder blushes are the traditional version because it's more subtle and easier to diffuse over skin," says makeup artist Troy Surratt. Verel adds that powder is also faster and easier to apply for a novice "because you can always continue to blend and feather the product into place."

But if you find your blush is enhancing uneven skin texture issues or exaggerating the size of your pores, you may want to consider a cream formula. They sink into the skin instead of sitting right on top like a powder. Cream and gel blushes are usually more pigmented, so there's a little bit more of a learning curve, Surratt says—but it's worth it. "They oftentimes can give dryer skin a bit of luster and radiance," Surratt says.

How to Choose the Right Shade of Blush

The array of colors of blush at the beauty counter can have some women feeling like a kid in the candy store—and leave others a bit confused. But finding a shade that works best on your skin tone shouldn't be hard. A good rule of thumb: "The darker your skin tone, the deeper the pigment," Verel says.

Related: The Best Eyeshadow Shades for Your Eye Color

Translation: lighter baby pinks are the best blushes for fair skin (cool complexions); warm, peachy shades flatter medium and olive skin tones; and richer rosy or red hues look like a natural flush on dark skin. But how do you know if you have warm or cool undertones? "If you have blue or green eyes, your undertones probably skew to the cooler side," Surratt says. "Brown or hazel eyes usually means you have a warmer complexion."

Image zoom Courtesy of Ulta Lorac Color Source Buildable Blush in Infrared Mulberry or plum is especially flattering on dark skin tones. The satin finish of this shade isn't quite a shimmer, but it's also not a full-on matte, which makes it the perfect in-between. It's made with anti-aging antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, to help give skin a youthful look. Buy It: $23, Ulta Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon Covergirl Clean Fresh Cream Blush in Sweet Innocence Use this cream alone or layer under powder blush for longer-lasting color. The vegan formula is free of Formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, making it a great eco-friendly option. The hyaluronic acid retains moisture and gives cheeks a dewy glow. Buy It: $11.99, Amazon Image zoom Courtesy of Walgreens L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush in Mauved There's no need to worry about the dreaded cake face with this option. Thanks to hydrating Camellia oil, this silky powder blends smoothly on mature skin. Buy It: $12.99, Walgreens Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Vapour Beauty Aura Multi Stick in Sultry This pretty pink can actually be blended on much more than just your cheeks. We recommend trying it out on your lips and even your lids. Wearing the same tone in multiple places on your face creates allover radiance. Buy It: $36, Neiman Marcus

How to Apply Powder Blush

After you've put on your base makeup, Surratt says blush should be the very next thing you do. "It balances your face instantly, so you can assess what other makeup you might need afterward to look fresh and awake," he says. You should apply a powder blush with a brush—but toss the one that comes in the compact. "They're never designed to properly distribute the pigment," Verel says. Instead, look for a blush brush with synthetic bristles that are very fine and compact in a dome shape. We recommend Charlotte Tilbury's bronzer and blusher brush, for $40 at Bergdorf Goodman.

"It's the best investment you can make because a quality brush will transform a drugstore powder into a luxury product," she says. Swirl the brush on the powder, tap off any excess, and dust it onto the fattest part of your cheeks, sweeping it up your cheekbones, creating the shape of a teardrop. Never use your hands—the oils on your fingers can change the shade of the powder, Verel says.

Related: The 5 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Every Lash Need

How to Apply Cream Blush

When you should use your fingers is when applying cream blush. "Dab a dot onto the apples of your cheeks, then buff in circular motions in the same shape as you would powder," Surratt says. Just make sure you're pleased with one cheek before moving on to the other—creams set very fast, so there's less time to perfect the finish before it becomes completely budge-proof. And the golden rule with both formulas: always start with a little, and build up the color.

Whether you choose a powder or cream formula, a little blush can go a long way in waking up your complexion and giving it a more youthful appearance since skin loses color with age. With these expert insights, you'll be able to confidently walk into the drugstore or makeup department and find the most flattering shade for your skin tone.