My Favorite Tinted Moisturizers for Youthful-Looking Skin Without the Hassle

My work-from-home beauty routine is all about tinted moisturizer. It's a single step to even out my skin tone, hydrate, moisturize and protect my skin, with no waiting for multiple layers of skincare to settle and dry before applying the rest of my look (or not, let's be real). Here's what to keep in mind when wearing one.
If you live in a colder climate and the only time spent outdoors is when you're getting in and out of your car, makeup with SPF or tinted moisturizer is sufficient. In any other season or if you're spending more time outdoors you will need a more robust SPF than one you can get from a tinted moisturizer. "A big reason for this is because the amount of moisturizer you are applying to your face is not likely to be sufficient coverage," says dermatologist Orit Markowitz, M.D. Markowitz recommends taking a layered approach to her sunscreen in the summer, using a strong mineral formula as a base and layering on top with a tinted SPF like the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($38, Dermstore).
My Favorite Tinted Moisturizers
Re-application is necessary for summer months or in warm climates. "Tinted moisturizers and makeup are thinner vehicles and will sweat off easily in the summer sun, especially if you are spending time outdoors," Markowitz notes. "This is another reason you will want to be wearing a thick, robust SPF underneath." She says to reapply your SPF every two hours if you are spending the day outdoors. "If you are only using a tinted moisturizer the constant layering of your makeup can lead to caking and clogging of your pores," Markowitz warns.
Tinted moisturizer is easy to shop for online because they aren't heavy, which makes them more forgiving, says makeup artist Ricky Wilson. "For instance, on vacation my mom, sister and I all wear the same shade and in person we are definitely three different shades," Wilson says. "The key is to find the color that is closest to you and there is a high chance that it'll blend well," he adds.
Makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor suggests using a search engine like Findation to type in the name of the foundation you're considering and see swatches. "Some brands already have these on their sites, but seeing how it looks in lots of different photographs can make it easier to find a match," Sotomayor says. Tinted moisturizer is like a multivitamin because it has a little bit of everything. "If you want to target specific skincare concerns like dryness or fighting wrinkles, you can first put on a regular moisturizer or an anti-oxidant serum," Sotomayor says.
Tinted moisturizer is probably the easiest product to apply, Wilson says. No need for brushes or tools. Sotomayor agrees and doesn't typically recommend using a makeup sponge to apply tinted moisturizer. "It's popular online, but reusable sponges are difficult to clean, and any sponge is going to soak up and waste a lot of your makeup," Sotomayor explains. "If you must use a sponge, wet it first so it won't absorb as much as a dry sponge." For glowing skin, Sotomayor says to use a foundation brush, like the e.l.f. Buffing Foundation Brush ($6, e.l.f.).
Wilson recommends starting in the T-zone and working your way out toward the temples and finishing on the chin. "Tinted moisturizer isn't designed to build, so if you need more coverage you can always add a bit of concealer into the mix," Wilson says.
“A BB Cream is a type of tinted moisturizer that also has sunscreen and vitamins,” Sotomayor says. This Maybelline version is a favorite of mine for its color-matching capabilities but also its titanium dioxide sunscreen, as it’s rare to find a physical SPF in a drugstore BB cream.
Buy It: Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector ($9, Ulta)
Wilson says that this radiant take on a tinted hydrator is a great drug store find and is “very forgiving.” “There are three shades, but it's so sheer that if you are shopping online, you only have to figure out if you are light, medium, or dark,” he adds. There is also a generous amount inside, which is a plus for this wallet-friendly moisturizer.
Buy It: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Facial Moisturizer (from $10, Amazon)
This popular option is a natural take on tinted hydration. And thanks to its wide shade selection, it's excellent for dark skin tones. The brand calls it the sweatpants of foundation; I appreciate how easily the weightless formula brushes onto my skin. This tinted formula offers six botanical oils to nourish and even your skin tone. Natural ingredients like red raspberry and jojoba oils soothe and camellia and rosehip seed oils balance and brighten.
Buy It: Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation ($42, Sephora)
Ideal for dry or mature skin, Trinny London BFF Cream SPF 30 feels like nothing but covers imperfections like a dream. It also instantly hydrates my skin and makes it look youthful and dewy, thanks to microencapsulated pigments that even out skin tone. It instantly wakes up tired-looking skin, which is why I reach for it when I have an early-morning virtual meeting or just want to refresh my look before having a cocktail at night.
Buy It: Trinny London BFF Skin Perfector ($47, Trinny London)
This clean take on tinted moisturizer gives dewy coverage that feels good on your skin and comes in ten hues to ensure you’ll get the perfect match. It boasts SPF 35, in addition to brightening licorice to help protect skin from discoloration after sun exposure.
Buy It: Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer ($32, Sephora)