My Favorite Tinted Moisturizers for Youthful-Looking Skin Without the Hassle

If you live in a colder climate and the only time spent outdoors is when you're getting in and out of your car, makeup with SPF or tinted moisturizer is sufficient. In any other season or if you're spending more time outdoors you will need a more robust SPF than one you can get from a tinted moisturizer. "A big reason for this is because the amount of moisturizer you are applying to your face is not likely to be sufficient coverage," says dermatologist Orit Markowitz, M.D. Markowitz recommends taking a layered approach to her sunscreen in the summer, using a strong mineral formula as a base and layering on top with a tinted SPF like the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($38, Dermstore).