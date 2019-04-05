The Best False Lashes Under $15 That Look So Natural

There are many reasons to want a quick fix for longer lashes—appearing in photos for a special occasion, a dressy work event, or fun night out, perhaps—and today’s crop of false lashes offer so much room for customization (there are even magnetic lashes to take your natural ones to new heights!). Traditional false lashes are the tried-and-true way to get a temporary lift, and these affordable, well-reviewed options are worth a look. New to false lashes or need an application refresher? We’ve got you covered.

Ardell Natural Lashes

Ardell is a beloved beauty brand whose false lashes get positive reviews across the board. Their designs are lightweight, waterproof, comfortable, and easy to apply. They're also a good option for daily wear; one reviewer wrote about loving the natural look of these lashes since she lost her own while undergoing chemotherapy.

KISS Lash Couture Triple Push-Up Lashes

These falsies enhance length and volume, but our favorite thing about them is the gorgeous curl they deliver. The KISS brand is cruelty-free (meaning its products are not tested on animals), and the lashes are reusable for multiple wears.

Tarte Tarteist PRO Lashes

With 12 cheekily-named lash styles like Heartbreaker and Girl Boss to choose from, Tarte offers something for every lash need. Green beauty enthusiasts will appreciate that they're vegan-friendly and reusable. Plus, they're designed with a clear flexi-band to comfortably hug your lash line for hours.

Eylure Multi-Pack Volume Lashes

Not all false lashes need to be, well, obvious. This fluttery style is well-reviewed because it looks wispy and natural, which is important if you’re wanting to look like yourself in special-occasion photos or plan on wearing them regularly. Another useful feature: Each strip includes a blend of black and brown lashes to flatter all skin tones and hair colors.

KISS Lash Couture Faux Extensions

Instead of going all-out with a complete set of falsies, one solution to create a fuller and longer lash look is to use smaller extension pieces where natural lashes are sparse. Each package includes 60 lash clusters, all with tapered ends to mimic the lashes you were born with.

Ardell Individuals Lashes