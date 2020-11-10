The Best Mascaras for Your Longest, Most Voluminous Lashes Ever

My favorite beauty guru/YouTuber/influencer is Bailey Sarian, who is known for her murder mystery and makeup videos. As someone who uses different products in just about every video she makes, Sarian knows her stuff, and she says that one of her favorite mascaras of all time is this one from Essence. This option gives you everything you could possibly want in a mascara: It holds curl while giving your lashes volume and length. It's not a spiny brush, and it's not super fluffy; it's right in between. It reminds me of Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, but way more affordable. (You cannot beat this price.)

