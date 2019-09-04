The Best Makeup Products of 2019
From brightening eyes, to plumping lips to strengthening tips, each of these formulas are so extra, we can’t get enough.
Stepping into the makeup aisle and navigating through all the choices can be overwhelming. There are so many brands to choose from and so little time (or patience) for testing—we get it! But hey, that’s what we’re here for. The first thing to remember, makeup is not the enemy. It really wants to enhance your already gorgeous face, not settle into fine lines or smudge and give you raccoon eyes. Sure many fall short of their promises but when you find the right product that delivers, watch out!
Keeping this in mind, our goal was to narrow down the brands and curate a shortlist of superstars that would highlight all your best features (eyes, lips, skin, and more) while keeping your budget in check (of course!). We think we’ve found six new contenders to become your new bestie. All that’s left for you to do is swipe them on, feel great and look even better.
Luminous Lipstick
Creamy and hydrating, this lipstick feels (and glides on) like a balm. The color looks intense in the tube but goes on sheer and glossy—a flattering combo that makes lips look fuller and younger. (Available in nine shades.)
Buy It: L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Plump & Shine Lipstick, $9.99, L'Oréal Paris
Natural Mascara
We were happily surprised that a plant-based mascara could give our lashes so much volume and definition without smudging. The formula also contains jojoba oil for conditioning.
Buy It: Burt’s Bees All Aflutter Multi-Benefit Mascara, $9.43, Walmart
Double-Duty Foundation
Shielding your skin from the sun while evening out your complexion is a no-brainer. We fell for the light, natural-looking coverage. The sunscreen and antioxidants in the formula make us feel really good about smoothing some on before heading out the door.
Universally Flattering Shadow
Testers loved the selection of 12 flattering shades and the large pans of the neutrals you’re most likely to use every day. A nice mix of matte, metallic, and shimmery finishes means you’ll never get bored or stray from your comfort zone.
Nail-Strengthening Polish
To the world you’re rocking a high-shine mani, but you’re really protecting your nails with platinum and diamond powder. A few coats of this polish is a built-in strengthening treatment without adding an extra step. Available in 30 colors.
Buy It: Sally Hansen Mega Strength Nail Polish, $5.99 each, Ulta
Full-Coverage Concealer
The creamy, full-coverage formula hides dark circles, redness, and spots without caking or creasing. Use the fluffy, doe-foot applicator to dot it on wherever you need it then blend with a finger, sponge, or brush. Available in 30 shades.
Buy It: CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer, $11.99, Ulta
