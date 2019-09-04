The Best Makeup Products of 2019

Stepping into the makeup aisle and navigating through all the choices can be overwhelming. There are so many brands to choose from and so little time (or patience) for testing—we get it! But hey, that’s what we’re here for. The first thing to remember, makeup is not the enemy. It really wants to enhance your already gorgeous face, not settle into fine lines or smudge and give you raccoon eyes. Sure many fall short of their promises but when you find the right product that delivers, watch out!

Keeping this in mind, our goal was to narrow down the brands and curate a shortlist of superstars that would highlight all your best features (eyes, lips, skin, and more) while keeping your budget in check (of course!). We think we’ve found six new contenders to become your new bestie. All that’s left for you to do is swipe them on, feel great and look even better.

Want the scoop on even more award-winning beauty buys? Check out the best hair, skin care, and body products of 2019.