The 7 Best Makeup Bags to Keep All Your Beauty Products Secure
Stay organized with these affordable picks that fit everyone's lifestyle.
I'll admit it: When it comes to makeup products and skincare items, I have a spending problem. There are always so many beauty goodies I feel like I have to have. (And with a pandemic going on, I have plenty of time to shop online.) I realize the more things I buy, the more storage I'm going to need. And it doesn't matter if your item is $5 or $50, it's helpful to keep them organized and prevent delicate products from becoming damaged. That's why I found the best makeup bags for a variety of preferences. (I've had them all and I swear by their quality.) These options are affordable, stylish, and most importantly, they'll keep all your favorites together and safe.
This five-star rated bag comes in three sizes. The small, which measures 7.5 x 4 x 4.5 inches, is excellent if you want to keep your daily products readily available (including your foundation, favorite concealer, and preferred mascara, for example). The large (9 x 4.75 x 5.5 inches) and the extra-large sizes (11.5 x 5.5 x 6 inches) are perfect if you want to pack up everything. (I own the extra-large because I have quite a few products to store.) It's made of waterproof neoprene and comes in six colors, as well as a seasonal option when available.
Buy It: Hunter Toiletry Bag (from $35, Dagne Dover)
Even if the only traveling you're doing right now is around your house, you'll want to snag this bag for your future endeavors. It's a perfect size (7.25 x 6.25 x 2 inches) to hold your essentials when you're on the go, and the iridescent material is TSA-friendly.
Buy It: Skinnydip Makeup Travel Bag ($26, Nordstrom)
I love this choice because it's really four bags in one. There are three smaller pouches and one big zip-up that can hold everything. I often use the small options for my makeup and the big clear bag, which measures 8 x 13 x 5.5 inches, for my larger hair care products.
Buy It: Sonia Kashuk Makeup Organizer Bag Set ($35, Target)
Are you constantly browsing your favorite beauty store for more goodies to add to your collection? (Don't worry, I'm guilty, too.) This large case that measures 12 x 8 x 8 inches can hold everything, including your brushes. It has a nearly perfect five-star rating with buyers praising how well it's made. "This is a high-quality bag," one five-star reviewer writes. "I have had mine for years now, and it keeps all my products organized."
Buy It: Sephora Collection Pro on the Go Traincase ($52, Sephora)
This pouch is great for a couple of reasons. The art on it is cute, and that's always going to get bonus points for me. Second, it's a great size to fit a few things that you want to keep together in your purse. I usually put in a lipstick or lip balm, my hand sanitizer, an extra face mask, and still have room for more.
Buy It: Hot Lips Makeup Bag ($32, Charlotte Tilbury)
For anyone who prefers a hard case, you'll want to check out this affordable option. At first, the gorgeous rose gold color catches your eye, but you'll also be impressed with its durability. One five-star reviewer notes it survived flying off a moving car.
Buy It: Caboodles on the Go Girl ($20, Ulta)
Some bags have no space for brushes, and you feel like half your routine is fishing them out and swearing they're lost until you realize they're wedged in a corner. (This is especially annoying for smaller eyeshadow applicators.) This zippered option, which is 9.4 x 4.25 inches, gives plenty of room for all your brushes, so you'll know exactly where each one is at all times.
Buy It: Béis The Cosmetic Bag ($58, Ulta)
