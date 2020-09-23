I'll admit it: When it comes to makeup products and skincare items, I have a spending problem. There are always so many beauty goodies I feel like I have to have. (And with a pandemic going on, I have plenty of time to shop online.) I realize the more things I buy, the more storage I'm going to need. And it doesn't matter if your item is $5 or $50, it's helpful to keep them organized and prevent delicate products from becoming damaged. That's why I found the best makeup bags for a variety of preferences. (I've had them all and I swear by their quality.) These options are affordable, stylish, and most importantly, they'll keep all your favorites together and safe.