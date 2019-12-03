10 Hydrating Makeup Products to Help Skin Stay Flake-Free This Winter

If layering an oily serum, thick moisturizer, and emollient SPF onto your skin isn’t solving your dry winter dermis woes, it might be time to reconsider your makeup lineup this season. Not only will hydrating makeup products add more moisture back into your face, but they’ll also add a luxe, creamy glow that powder or gel formulations just can’t replicate.

“When shopping for makeup [in the winter], look for words like hydrating, moisturizing, luminous, or radiance,” says Julia Dalton-Brush, makeup artist & founder of skincare company B3 Balm. “The most important words to look for though are deeply penetrating, as it’s crucial that your makeup really sinks into the skin rather than just sitting on top of it to ensure hydration without feeling greasy.”

Make sure to read the label for featured hydrating ingredients, too. “I recommend looking for hyaluronic acid, alpha-lipoic acid, vitamin E, smoothing collagen, water-based formulas, glycerin, and ceramides when shopping for hydrating makeup,” says Sapna Palep, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology in New York City. Avoiding harsh ingredients that might further dry out your skin is also imperative. Palep skips products that are matte or oil-controlling, as well as powder formulas. Dalton-Brush says she steers clients away from products containing fragrances, alcohols, parabens, and aluminum.

Try swapping one (or all) of these options into your makeup routine for dewy, glowing, and flake-free skin this season.