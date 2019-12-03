10 Hydrating Makeup Products to Help Skin Stay Flake-Free This Winter
Because sometimes your skincare regime just isn't cutting it.
If layering an oily serum, thick moisturizer, and emollient SPF onto your skin isn’t solving your dry winter dermis woes, it might be time to reconsider your makeup lineup this season. Not only will hydrating makeup products add more moisture back into your face, but they’ll also add a luxe, creamy glow that powder or gel formulations just can’t replicate.
“When shopping for makeup [in the winter], look for words like hydrating, moisturizing, luminous, or radiance,” says Julia Dalton-Brush, makeup artist & founder of skincare company B3 Balm. “The most important words to look for though are deeply penetrating, as it’s crucial that your makeup really sinks into the skin rather than just sitting on top of it to ensure hydration without feeling greasy.”
Make sure to read the label for featured hydrating ingredients, too. “I recommend looking for hyaluronic acid, alpha-lipoic acid, vitamin E, smoothing collagen, water-based formulas, glycerin, and ceramides when shopping for hydrating makeup,” says Sapna Palep, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology in New York City. Avoiding harsh ingredients that might further dry out your skin is also imperative. Palep skips products that are matte or oil-controlling, as well as powder formulas. Dalton-Brush says she steers clients away from products containing fragrances, alcohols, parabens, and aluminum.
Try swapping one (or all) of these options into your makeup routine for dewy, glowing, and flake-free skin this season.
Moisturizing Foundation
While we love the whole line Neutrogena Hydro Boost makeup and skincare line, this award-winning foundation really stands out. Hyaluronic acid helps to hydrate the skin, while the oil-free formula helps add a bouncy glow to any complexion.
Buy It: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint, $9.99, Amazon
Creamy Lipstick
Thanks to a combo of marula oil, cocoa and shea butters, and hydroylized silk, this luxe cream lipsticks come in 16 shades and won’t sit uncomfortably on your lips (looking at you, liquid lipstick!).
Buy It: Luminess Creme Confessions Lipstick, $24, Luminess Beauty
Moisturizing Mascara
Skip the drying mascara and opt for this drugstore pick, which features collagen tripeptide-29 to help lengthen and thicken lashes while adding volume and moisture, too.
Blush and Highlighter Duo
True to its name, this blush and highlighter duo adds the perfect glow to cheeks thanks to its incredibly hydrating formula with vitamins A, C and E.
Buy It: Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator, $42, Nordstrom
Skin-Perfecting Primer
Ideal for sensitive skin (or those who get more sensitive during the winter), this primer is infused with hyaluronic acid to boost hydration as well as colloidal oatmeal to calm red, irritated, itchy skin.
Buy It: First Aid Beauty Hyaluronic Hydrating Primer, $28, Ulta
Multipurpose Color
This lip and cheek color is a personal fave for multiple reasons. First off, it leaves the creamiest colored sheen, without feeling sticky or goopy. Second, it’s loaded with multiple oils (think grapeseed, sunflower, cottonseed, and soybean oil) as well as vitamin E for hydration and antioxidant protection.
Buttery-Soft Bronzer
Technically yes, this is a powder formula, but if you’ve ever stuck your finger into one of these bronzers, you’d know just how bouncy and buttery soft they feel. Featuring murumuru butter, cupuacu butter, and tucuma butter, as well as fatty acids and vitamins to moisturize skin, you really can’t go wrong with this drugstore find.
Buy It: Physician’s Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $12, Walgreens
Creamy Eyeshadow
The skin around our eyes is the thinnest on our bodies, and eyelids need some moisturization from time to time, too. Thanks to the vitamin E in these creamy eyeshadows, you’ll never suffer from dry eye(lid) again.
Buy It: Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow, $32, Sephora
Hydrating Foundation
You really can’t beat the incredible shade selection of Rihanna’s foundations. Add that to the fact that this formula features grapeseed oil and sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid)—ideal for those with drier, flaky skin.
Buy It: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, $35, Sephora
Finishing Powder
Considering this powder formulation is loaded with hyaluronic acid, it’s safe to say this pick will do anything other than dry out your skin. Use it as a finishing powder after your primer and foundation for an added oomph of moisture.
Comments