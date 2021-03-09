The Best Eyebrow Pencils to Fill in Those Sparse Spots

Trends aren't going to be popular with everyone (for example, chunky highlights), but I am all for the full eyebrow fad that we have going on. I'll admit, I haven't always been kind to my brows, but after years of over-plucking and too many waxes, I now embrace the hairs above my eyes. From the phase when I had barely any hairs to now having fuller, longer, brows I've always opted for an eyebrow pencil to fill them in, just like Nick Stenson, a celebrity stylist who's also the artistic director of L'Oréal/Matrix and the senior vice president for store and services operations at Ulta. "When looking to define, fill in, or add to our brows, pencils and pomades are the way to go," he explains. But what sets a pencil above the rest? The ease of application. "The pencil is a tool we regularly use and have better control over," he adds.