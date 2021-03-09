The Best Eyebrow Pencils to Fill in Those Sparse Spots

This is part of our weekly series, Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Trends aren't going to be popular with everyone (for example, chunky highlights), but I am all for the full eyebrow fad that we have going on. I'll admit, I haven't always been kind to my brows, but after years of over-plucking and too many waxes, I now embrace the hairs above my eyes. From the phase when I had barely any hairs to now having fuller, longer, brows I've always opted for an eyebrow pencil to fill them in, just like Nick Stenson, a celebrity stylist who's also the artistic director of L'Oréal/Matrix and the senior vice president for store and services operations at Ulta. "When looking to define, fill in, or add to our brows, pencils and pomades are the way to go," he explains. But what sets a pencil above the rest? The ease of application. "The pencil is a tool we regularly use and have better control over," he adds.
Best Ultra-Fine Eyebrow Pencil: Huda Beauty #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil
Best-Rated Eyebrow Pencil: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Best Pro-Approved Eyebrow Pencil: Benefit Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil
Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencil: NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
Best Angled Eyebrow Pencil: Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil
Best Long-Lasting Eyebrow Pencil: Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil
Stenson says that makeup artists have "the same go-to trick" to get perfect brows. First, draw on hair-like strokes with your pencil, and then take a spoolie and comb through the hairs to get a natural look. "Now brands are making products that include this combing and softening spoolie on the ends of their pencils for everyday use," he says. Here are six eyebrow pencils to help you get your best brows ever.
Makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira just posted a Tik Tok video raving about this pencil. The pencil features a .9-millimeter tip that is apparently the smallest option available for super-precise strokes. The formula, which comes in eight shades, features vitamin E, castor oil, and coconut oil to make it blendable and buildable. Nogueira says it's "one of the smoothest and easiest applications I've had" and gives it an 11 out of 10 rating.
Buy It: Huda Beauty #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil ($17, Sephora)
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz has been my go-to for years, and with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 15,300 reviews, plenty of others love it, too. It features a fine tip that makes my brows look great whether I have one minute or one hour to do my brows. (I actually use two shades, taupe and soft brown, to create an ombré powder effect.) The pencil comes in 12 different shades.
Buy It: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23, Sephora)
Stenson prefers this option by Benefit because of its "fine point that creates hair-like strokes." Hundreds of buyers agree, with one five-star reviewer writing, "This is the best tool in my makeup bag right now. It's easy to apply and very natural looking." If you want a look that emulates microbladed brows, check out the Brow Microfilling Pen.
Buy It: Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil ($24, Benefit Cosmetics)
You can certainly get beautiful brows without spending much money. This affordable option has a skinny tip to shape, define, and fill in your brows. It's available in 8 colors, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Pair the product with NYX's brow gel to ensure your eyebrows stay in place all day.
Buy It: NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil ($10, Ulta)
Now, if you do want to splurge, opt for this Bobbi Brown pencil that comes in eight shades. Reviewers say the angled tip makes it super easy to shape and fill in your brows. Plus, multiple buyers say it's excellent for covering gray hairs.
Buy It: Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil ($45, Bobbi Brown)
You won't have to worry about the color coming off with this pencil. One pleased buyer gave the product five stars and writes, "I love this brow pencil so much. It’s super precise and gives the most natural brow that stays on all night." The pencil has a 1.5-millimeter tip, one of the finer options, and comes in nine shades. (One person notes the platinum blonde option is perfect for her icy hair, and another writes that the auburn color is excellent for redheads.) It also comes in three mini options for $16 if you want to try it before making a bigger purchase.
Buy It: Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil ($28, Sephora)