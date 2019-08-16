When it comes to finding the best types of makeup for your skin tone, these affordable drugstore products will handle the job with precision. Thanks to a wide range of shades and versatile neutral palettes, it's easier than ever to give your complexion a natural-looking boost (and bonus: no more blending multiple products at home to get the right foundation color!). Best of all, the prices for these drugstore makeup products—many of which are multi-use—are so reasonable, you’ll be able to keep some money in your wallet for happy hour later this week, while looking fabulous, of course.