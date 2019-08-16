The Best Drugstore Makeup for Every Skin Tone
No matter your skin type or tone, looking flawless doesn’t have to be a chore. We’re sure at least one of these picks will end up in your daily rotation.
When it comes to finding the best types of makeup for your skin tone, these affordable drugstore products will handle the job with precision. Thanks to a wide range of shades and versatile neutral palettes, it's easier than ever to give your complexion a natural-looking boost (and bonus: no more blending multiple products at home to get the right foundation color!). Best of all, the prices for these drugstore makeup products—many of which are multi-use—are so reasonable, you’ll be able to keep some money in your wallet for happy hour later this week, while looking fabulous, of course.
Best Sheer-Coverage Foundation: Maybelline Fit Me! Foundation
Whether you prefer a dewy or matte finish foundation, you can count on Fit Me! to give you great sheer coverage. There are so many shades (40 to be exact), you’ll have a hard time not finding your perfect match. Not into liquid formulas? The Fit Me! line also includes powder foundation.
Best Bronzer: Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Brush on a little glow with this bronzer. Infused with murumuru butter, you’ll have a healthy iridescent glow that lasts for hours. Wear it alone or on top of your favorite blush (here's how to find the right blush shade for your skin tone).
Buy It: Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $11.29, Target
Best Sensitive Skin Foundation: L’Oreal True Match Super Blendable Makeup
Are your skin undertones warm, neutral, or cool? True Match will match them with its unique formula. If your skin is sensitive, this might be a fit for you since it contains no fragrances or oils to irritate your skin.
Buy It: L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation Makeup, $8.86, Walmart
Best Eyeshadow Palette: Milani Everyday Eyes Matte Eyeshadow Palette
The assortment of six shades in this drugstore eyeshadow palette allows you to stir up any kind of drama on your lids that you desire. Stick with light neutrals for daytime, and dip into the deeper, more shimmery hues for evening. A small brush is included for touch-ups on the go.
Buy It: Milani Everyday Eyes Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $10.99, Ulta
Best Blush: Revlon Insta-Blush Stick
Get that fresh rosy look with this cream-to-powder blendable blush. Simply swipe the stick onto cheeks and rub in with your fingertips (you can add as little or as much color as you desire). Looking to save a little time in your routine? Use it to tint your lips as well.
Best Powder: CoverGirl TruBlend Pressed Powder
This tried and “tru” powder reduces fine lines and minimizes pores upon application. The result? A super smooth and natural finish that you can touch up as you see fit.
Best Illuminator: NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator
Just a touch of illuminator will make skin appear brighter and more luminous. This shimmering rose illuminator adds the perfect beam of shimmer to your routine, and at that price, you can afford to use it everywhere. Dot along your collarbone before heading out the door to add a little something extra to your final look.
Buy It: NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator, $3.99, Target
Best Longwear Lip Color: Maybelline Superstay24 Color Lip Color
This lip color will make you believe in all-day lip color. My favorite shade, Firmly Mauve, is the perfect shade for every woman. It’s a soft shade of pink and adds a hint of color that stays put.
Buy It: Maybelline Superstay24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick, $7.94, Walmart
