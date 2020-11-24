The 5 Best Blushes to Try This Winter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re looking to freshen up your face for your next Zoom meeting, the answer might be as simple as swiping on a little bit of blush. According to celebrity makeup artist Juliette Perreux, that’s because blush makes your skin look flushed and awake. “Blush instantly brightens your face and gives the appearance of health and happiness,” Perreux says. I’ll be the first to admit that I sometimes question if I’m applying blush correctly. My biggest concern is not looking like a clown, but I also want to add enough color to get that perfect flush. Here are five quick tips I learned for how to choose the right blush and how to properly apply it.

Pick Your Format

There are many different forms of blush available: creams, liquids, powders, sticks, you name it. Choosing between every option seems overwhelming, but you can simplify your choice based on the type of foundation you wear and the finish you want. If you want more of a dewy look, try using a cream or liquid blush. For more of a matte look, reach for a powder, Young says. “If you are breaking out and need a more matte full coverage foundation, a powder blush is easiest as it won’t disturb the foundation underneath and will maintain the coverage,” Perreux says. Cream blush gives you a nice sheen and tends to be the easiest to apply since you can blend them out with your fingers. If you want a little bit more staying power, try using a liquid or stain. Both are good options if you wear a face mask regularly because they won’t rub off.

Apply On the Apple of Your Cheek

The first trick to apply blush correctly is to always smile when applying for proper placement, says celebrity makeup artist, Tai Young. “Start at the apple of the cheek and drag the brush to your hairline slightly above your ear in an angled motion.” To avoid blush appearing too heavy in any one place, make sure that the color is evenly distributed. “I love to apply my blush almost in the same area as highlighter, from the apple of the cheek and upward into the cheekbone. It gives a really youthful, lifted look,” Perreux says.

Use the Right Tools

Having the proper tools will make applying and blending your blush a lot easier. If you’re using a brush, Young recommends using a rounded brush with an angled tip. I love this e.l.f. Angled Blush Brush — it’s soft enough to use with powder blushes but still firm enough to use with creams and liquids. You can also use your fingers or a sponge: whatever works for you. I like to use my fingers so I can use any excess product on my lips for an extra pop of color.

Find the Right Shade

Always look for shades that are closest to your natural undertone, Young says. “Think of yourself naturally blushing or the color you see after someone pinches your cheeks — that’s the color you want to find,” she adds. For darker skin tones, she recommends rose mauve or cinnamon blush shades.

Prevent Mask Transfer

To prevent blush and the rest of your makeup from rubbing onto the inside of your mask, Young recommends using less product. Wearing less makeup means less chance for makeup transfer. After applying your makeup, wait at least 5-10 minutes. “Then, press your face with a paper towel all over to set and push the makeup into your skin,” Young says. After that, you can put on your mask and go.