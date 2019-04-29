6 Berry Lipsticks That Instantly Brighten Your Smile

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You're invited to join a wine club...for your lips. These gorgeous vino shades instantly brighten your face and, thanks to blue undertones, make your smile appear whiter.

If the allure of a new statement lip color isn't enough to convince you to take a break from your signature shade of red, consider this: Wine and berry colors make your smile look even more dazzling (we'll take that, thank you berry much!). These six lipsticks, glosses, and balms come in juicy shades that boast big-time hydration benefits. Not to mention, a bold, nourishing lip color might just be the confidence-exuding update your look has been missing.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Getty.

Not sure which shade to go for? For a trendy look, try a purple berry, says makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes. Raspberry red is more classic. Here's your guide to the best berry lip colors on the market for every beauty need.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Walmart.

1. Best for a Hint of Color: Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint

Get a popsicle-stain finish (minus the brain freeze) and balm-y texture with Revlon's Kiss Cushion Lip Tint. The soft, spongelike applicator gives lips a hydrating wash of color. The formula is also buildable; apply more layers for a richer pigment.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Amazon.

2. Best Glossy Finish: Maybelline Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick

Just like an eye-opening coat of mascara, a swipe of hydrating lip color can make you look ready to take on the day. The 60-percent-oil formula in this lipstick treats lips to gorgeous, glossy color. In other words, your lips will glisten while receiving loads of hydration.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Walmart.

3. Best Matte Finish: L'Oreal Colour Riche Ultra Matte Lipstick

This silky matte shade looks amazing on dark skin tones and packs full coverage color into a smooth gliding lipstick. Formulated with silky oils to keep lips from drying out, the L'Oreal Colour Riche Ultra Matte lipstick is lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Beauty PSA: Bold lip color and dry, flaky lips are a bad combo. Before you swipe, exfoliate. Buff away dead skin with a gentle scrub once or twice a week (try Burt's Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub, $8.76 on Amazon).

Image zoom Image courtesy of NARS.

4. Best for Travel: NARS Audacious Lipstick

The rich color payoff that NARS Audacious lipstick has is makeup-pro approved. Its magnetic cap makes it bag-friendly—you'll never have to worry about the ultra-saturated color of this lipstick staining the inside of your purse.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Lancome.

5. Best for Versatility: Lancome L'Absolu Lacquer Gloss

Get the shine of a gloss, the pigment of a lipstick, and the longevity of a stain with this lip lacquer. Swipe on a single coat for a sheer tint, or layer on more to build up the pigment and shine. If this rosy hue isn't for you, you're in luck: the long-wearing lacquer is available in 30 different shades.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Amazon.

6. Best Moisturizer: ChapStick Total Hydration Tinted Lip Oil