I Tried the Setting Spray That Disney Princesses Swear By to Keep Their Makeup Flawless
The professional makeup artist-approved product kept my look smudge-free for more than 12 hours.
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
I'm always excited to try new beauty products (it's a part of my job, after all), and like most of us, the more hype an item has, the more eager I am to give it a go. I've used the same setting spray for years, the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48, Sephora). I love the formula and have repurchased it multiple times. But after hearing and reading so many rave reviews about the Ben Nye Final Seal, I decided to take a break from my tried and true Tatcha and give another setting spray a chance.
Buy It: Ben Nye Final Seal ($37, Amazon)
The Ben Nye Final Seal ($37, Amazon) is one of the (if not the most) effective setting sprays that experts and amateurs swear by. Jackie Aina, a professional makeup artist and lifestyle influencer, calls the product "life-changing" in a Tik Tok where she shows how to create a mask-proof makeup look. Criss Scortezz, another pro makeup artist and CEO of Scortezz Beauty, rates the Final Seal as the No.1 setting spray on the market and says in a clip that the formula is "lightweight" and can be worn every day. Plus, Refinery29 interviewed Katie McBroom, a former Disney Princess and beauty expert, who says that all of the princesses at the park use the Ben Nye Final Seal. Well, if it's good enough for Cinderella, it's good enough for me.
I'm a full-coverage kind of girl, so I need a spray that keeps everything from getting cakey and greasy, even after hours of wear. And let me tell you, the Final Seal really lives up to its name. I spritzed on a light layer, which has a refreshing minty smell, at 8:30 a.m., and at 9 p.m., I called my mom to tell her how good my makeup looked after more than 12 hours. As someone with dry skin, I'm a big fan that it left my complexion matte but not parched. I've also applied the spray before putting on two masks to go to the grocery store, and there was minimal transfer.
I know we're staying home right now, but this setting spray is excellent for keeping your makeup in check through virtual meetings and happy hours. The Final Seal is a must-have you need to add to your cosmetic bag.
