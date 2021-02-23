I Tried the Setting Spray That Disney Princesses Swear By to Keep Their Makeup Flawless

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.

I'm always excited to try new beauty products (it's a part of my job, after all), and like most of us, the more hype an item has, the more eager I am to give it a go. I've used the same setting spray for years, the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48, Sephora). I love the formula and have repurchased it multiple times. But after hearing and reading so many rave reviews about the Ben Nye Final Seal, I decided to take a break from my tried and true Tatcha and give another setting spray a chance.

I'm a full-coverage kind of girl, so I need a spray that keeps everything from getting cakey and greasy, even after hours of wear. And let me tell you, the Final Seal really lives up to its name. I spritzed on a light layer, which has a refreshing minty smell, at 8:30 a.m., and at 9 p.m., I called my mom to tell her how good my makeup looked after more than 12 hours. As someone with dry skin, I'm a big fan that it left my complexion matte but not parched. I've also applied the spray before putting on two masks to go to the grocery store, and there was minimal transfer.