Dark under-eye circles are an issue many women deal with (especially as we age), but luckily there are products out there to help remedy the problem. A nice complexion starts with an effective skincare routine, so make sure you're using a good eye cream every day, but for immediate coverage, you're going to need makeup. I love a bright under-eye, and I'm always interested in trying the latest products, especially when people recommend them. For the past month on social media, I've seen many beauty influencers rave about the BECCA Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector ($32, Sephora). After seeing dozens of videos of this product immediately illuminating everyone's under eyes, I had to try it for myself.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of BECCA Cosmetics

Well, I didn't get my hands on it immediately as I thought. The corrector was sold out on the Sephora website, at Ulta (and it still is), and even at BECCA Cosmetics. So I patiently waited for a couple of weeks until it was back in stock and bought it. I don't mind paying for quality products, and $32 is on the pricier side for a color corrector, so I had high hopes. (Especially with the thousands of 5-star reviews.)

There are two shades to choose from: light to medium (pearlized, peachy-pink) and medium to deep (rich, pearlized apricot). I have fair skin, so I went with the former. The formula is creamy and super hydrating, a big plus for anyone with dry skin like me. I've seen people use the product in different ways, but I read the BECCA website to see how it's supposed to be applied. It says to warm the product up in your fingertips and pat under your eye, beginning on the outer eye to your inner corner. I first applied my foundation, added the corrector, and then topped it with a little bit of my favorite concealer, the NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer ($30, Sephora).

Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Aldrich