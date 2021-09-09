Upgrade Your Makeup Routine With These Top Products

Best Lip Balm

Lip balm is always a must, in part because the lips are different from the rest of your skin: They lack the same oil glands that serve as your face's built-in source of moisture. That said, this isn't your average balm. It's infused with a blend of marine ingredients, such as blue sea kale, sea algae, and a marine flower extract, as well as two nourishing staples, aloe and botanical shea butter. Together, they work to comfort lips while minimizing the appearance of fine lines around the mouth. It also feels a little more elevated than your average balm. "The scent is pleasant, and the feel of the product is really nice," one tester says. "It feels luxe on my lips."

Buy It: ChapStick Total Hydration with Sea Minerals Nourishing Lip Balm ($5, Ulta)