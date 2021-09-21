3 Products to Help You Care for Aging Eyes

When I was growing up, my eyes were remarkable, as in something people remarked on. They were huge, the blue of a fancy-tiled swimming pool, and trimmed in long, dark lashes. Now the compliments go to my son, a 12-year-old whose eyes are the same shade of blue. Every once in a while, someone will throw me a bone and say that he gets them from his mommy. But these days, small talk about my eyes is mainly about the ways in which they annoy me: how they're dry and irritated (not to mention useless for reading medicine bottles), and how my lashes are the definition of lackluster.