Makeup is key to enhancing natural beauty -- and masking those problem areas. We have makeup tutorials, makeup tips, top makeup products, and more, along with makeup secrets from top beauty experts. Whether you want a touch of natural makeup, a five-minute makeup look, or a formal face, we have the latest makeup trends and advice.

Soon, You’ll Be Able to Shop Sephora Products at Kohl’s

The new partnership will be available at hundreds of stores nationwide and online.
Liquid Lipsticks Are My New Go-To for Bold Lips

I found lip color that can survive the face-mask test.
Get Glowing, Natural Looking Skin With Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter

If you only buy one makeup product for summer, this should be it.
My Favorite Tinted Moisturizers for Youthful-Looking Skin Without the Hassle

Moisture, tint, and SPF. These multi-tasking products will protect your skin and make your complexion flawless.
4 Expert-Approved Makeup Products That Won't Irritate Sensitive Eyes

Add these ophthalmologist-tested picks to your daily routine.
The Best Eyebrow Pencils to Fill in Those Sparse Spots

These top picks are perfect for fluffy, natural looking brows. (Even if you've over-plucked.)
A Makeup Vanity Mirror Will Ensure Flawless Application of All Your Products

Plus, these options double as sleek decor for your home.
I Tried the Setting Spray That Disney Princesses Swear By to Keep Their Makeup Flawless

The professional makeup artist-approved product kept my look smudge-free for more than 12 hours.
I Put Sephora's New Best Skin Ever Foundation to the Test

I Tried the Popular Under-Eye Brightener That Keeps Selling Out—Yes, You Need It

Reviewers Say This Concealer is the "Holy Grail" for Covering Under Eyes—and It's On Sale Today

I Tried the Internet-Obsessed Gel That Gives You Perfect, Long-Lasting Brows

This $5 Concealer Hides 'Unrelenting Dark Circles,' and It Has Over 14,000 Five-Star Ratings

It goes on creamy, but doesn’t crease all day.

Shoppers Say This $9 Best-Seller Is the ‘Holy Grail’ of Lengthening Mascaras

The 7 Best Makeup Bags to Keep All Your Beauty Products Secure

Nordstrom Sale Shoppers Are Going to Pounce On This Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Deal, So Act Fast

This Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm Made Me Swear Off Wipes Forever

Your Guide to Waterproof Makeup That Won't Melt by Lunchtime

This Setting Powder Keeps Makeup Off My Face Mask

6 Makeup Products You Need for an Instant Eye Lift

These 7 Makeup Sponges Were Easier to Master Than I Expected

Kiss Chapped Skin Good Night with These Nourishing Lip Masks

5 Fragrance Trends to Try This Year

Act Fast! These Limited-Edition Lunar New Year Beauty Products Won't Last Long

Easy Eco-Friendly Beauty Swaps to Upgrade Your Routine

4 Game-Changing Makeup Products for Any Woman Over 40

10 Hydrating Makeup Products to Help Skin Stay Flake-Free This Winter

How to Rock Burgundy Makeup for the Holidays

This $7 Tool Will Ensure You Never Waste Makeup Again

6 Eyeliner Hacks Makeup Artists Swear By

The Best Blurring Foundations for Women Over 50

Countdown to Christmas with These 10 Beauty Advent Calendars

Water Cream Is the Hydrating Skincare Product You Need This Fall—Here Are Our 12 Favorites

The Best Makeup Products of 2019

The Best Makeup Products for Tricky Combination Skin

The Best Drugstore Makeup for Every Skin Tone

5 Common Lipstick Mistakes That Make You Look Older

The Best Makeup for Acne-Prone Skin

