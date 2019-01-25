Soon, You’ll Be Able to Shop Sephora Products at Kohl’s
The new partnership will be available at hundreds of stores nationwide and online.
Liquid Lipsticks Are My New Go-To for Bold Lips
I found lip color that can survive the face-mask test.
Get Glowing, Natural Looking Skin With Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter
If you only buy one makeup product for summer, this should be it.
My Favorite Tinted Moisturizers for Youthful-Looking Skin Without the Hassle
Moisture, tint, and SPF. These multi-tasking products will protect your skin and make your complexion flawless.
4 Expert-Approved Makeup Products That Won't Irritate Sensitive Eyes
Add these ophthalmologist-tested picks to your daily routine.
The Best Eyebrow Pencils to Fill in Those Sparse Spots
These top picks are perfect for fluffy, natural looking brows. (Even if you've over-plucked.)