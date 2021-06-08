These Affordable Patches Will Hide Your Your Split Earlobes

I still remember how excited I was when my mom took me to get my ears pierced when I was 10 years old. (I even made sure to choose pink studs for my first pair to match my outfit for the daddy-daughter dance that evening.) In the past 16 years, I've worn all types of jewelry in my ears, and though I've tried to be as careful as I can (while still wearing cute earrings; I can't resist), I've noticed that the piercing hole is starting to elongate. They're not super stretched out yet, but I wondered if there's anything to make my ears look better without plastic surgery. After doing some perusing online, I found the Lobe Wonder Ear Lobe Support Patches on Amazon.