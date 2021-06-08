These Affordable Patches Will Hide Your Your Split Earlobes
I still remember how excited I was when my mom took me to get my ears pierced when I was 10 years old. (I even made sure to choose pink studs for my first pair to match my outfit for the daddy-daughter dance that evening.) In the past 16 years, I've worn all types of jewelry in my ears, and though I've tried to be as careful as I can (while still wearing cute earrings; I can't resist), I've noticed that the piercing hole is starting to elongate. They're not super stretched out yet, but I wondered if there's anything to make my ears look better without plastic surgery. After doing some perusing online, I found the Lobe Wonder Ear Lobe Support Patches on Amazon.
These single-use patches (that come in packs of 60) hide the look of split ear lobes. To use them, clean and dry the back of your earlobe. Then, place the patch over the exit hole, and insert your earring with your thumb on the patch to keep it in place. If your hole is a slit, push your earring in at the top where your original piercing was. The directions note that if your earring post is dull or curved, put your jewelry in first, and then apply the patch.
Although this sticker-like product is simple, thousands of reviewers say it works exceptionally well. One reviewer gives the product 5 stars and raves, "I can't BELIEVE how well these patches work! I actually stopped wearing earrings for about three years before I found these. This little patch totally solves the problem." The reviewer adds that "The patch supports the bulk of the weight of your earring, so it's actually comfortable to wear heavy earrings all day."
Another buyer was also pleased with their purchase and gave the patches a 5-star rating and writes that they even work on completely torn earlobes. "I tore my left ear lobe all the way... I was so bummed out. Then, I stumbled across these Lobe Wonder support patches. They work!! I can and have been wearing earrings. Thanks for making a product, especially something that only plastic surgery could fix."
I know I'll never stop wearing earrings. They're a great accessory to any outfit and effortlessly highlight the face. But these patches are going to be a must-have as I continue to wear my favorite statement earrings.