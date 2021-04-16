Jennifer Garner Reveals The Simple Daily Habits That Keep Her Looking and Feeling Her Best
We caught up with the actress, entrepreneur, and Neutrogena brand ambassador via video chat about her new normal routine. And, yes, she’s as endearing as you imagine.
One look at Jennifer Garner's ageless complexion, and you might think that the actress spends hours each day on her skincare and makeup regimen. But that's not actually the case; Garner credits her beautiful glow to a simple multistep home skincare routine. "People keep asking me over Zoom, 'Have you done anything different to your skin over quarantine?' I'm like, nope, I'm just cleansing and moisturizing, and I never leave the house without SPF," she says. "At night, I always take my makeup off with a wipe before I wash my face. Then I put on some moisturizer, usually something with a few more scientific things in it like retinol, and always an eye cream." Here's the four-step secret to her gorgeous complexion.
1. Off-Duty Makeup
"My cheeks and chin get a bit red sometimes, so I mix a teeny bit of concealer with my moisturizer." Her maybes: blush and lip color. "I love lip stains in bright colors or a natural color lip gloss," she says.
2. Hair Dos
"Nothing beats your hair at its healthiest. I live for Virtue Full Shampoo ($15, Virtue) and Conditioner ($16, Virtue) with a good couple of pumps of their Healing Oil to make it shine," says Jennifer, who stars in brand-sponsored videos. Another tool in her kit: "a Sheila Stotts brush for tangly hair is a game-changer. Period."
3. Quiet Time
"I'm an early riser, and now sometimes I force myself to get up really early, bake something, sit with coffee, and chill out before the kids wake up. It's a nice way to start the day off and de-stress."
4. Daily Sweat
"I try to work out every day just for sanity, even if I tell myself I'm going to do 30 minutes, and maybe sometimes I really only do 10. The Limit cardio dance workout is my favorite right now."
Liquid Lipstick
There's no reapplying needed with this long-wear liquid lipstick. When you first apply, the formula glides on your pout like a gloss and then dries to a matte finish. And thanks to a blend of polymers, waxes, and plant oils, your lips will stay nourished; not dry. Try it in this bold shade or one of the other 25 hues available.
Buy It: Chanel Rouge Allure Ink in Luxuriant ($40, Chanel)
Hair Oil
Keep hair healthy with this "first-of-its-kind" hydrating oil. The formula features Alpha Keratin 60ku protein to repair tresses and leave your hair silky smooth.
Buy It: Virtue Healing Oil ($42, Virtue)
Hair Brush
Your hair is most vulnerable to breakage when it's wet, so a detangling brush is a must-have for your post-shower routine. The brush features a drainage hole in the center of the metal bristles so you can use it in the shower or with products while your hair's wet.
Buy It: Sheila Stotts Removal Brush ($36, Sheila Stotts)
Retinol Oil
Target fine lines and wrinkles with this retinol. The serum has 0.3% retinol SA to diminish the signs of aging without drying your skin out.
Buy It: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil ($32, Target)
