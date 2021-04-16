Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We caught up with the actress, entrepreneur, and Neutrogena brand ambassador via video chat about her new normal routine. And, yes, she’s as endearing as you imagine.

Jennifer Garner Reveals The Simple Daily Habits That Keep Her Looking and Feeling Her Best

1. Off-Duty Makeup

"My cheeks and chin get a bit red sometimes, so I mix a teeny bit of concealer with my moisturizer." Her maybes: blush and lip color. "I love lip stains in bright colors or a natural color lip gloss," she says.

2. Hair Dos

"Nothing beats your hair at its healthiest. I live for Virtue Full Shampoo ($15, Virtue) and Conditioner ($16, Virtue) with a good couple of pumps of their Healing Oil to make it shine," says Jennifer, who stars in brand-sponsored videos. Another tool in her kit: "a Sheila Stotts brush for tangly hair is a game-changer. Period."

3. Quiet Time

"I'm an early riser, and now sometimes I force myself to get up really early, bake something, sit with coffee, and chill out before the kids wake up. It's a nice way to start the day off and de-stress."

4. Daily Sweat

"I try to work out every day just for sanity, even if I tell myself I'm going to do 30 minutes, and maybe sometimes I really only do 10. The Limit cardio dance workout is my favorite right now."

Just apply to your pout and use your finger to smoosh over the whole lip. Jennifer Garner

This retinol is gentle enough to use every night without making your skin red. Jennifer Garner