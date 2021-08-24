This Stylish Utility Jacket Is the Best Staple Piece You'll Buy for Fall
We all have that one piece of clothing that's been with us through it all, and mine is the Downtown Field Jacket ($148, J. Crew). After moving from Connecticut to Texas what feels like a lifetime ago, I began curating a classic New England wardrobe that made me feel just a little less homesick. My new falls and winters didn't require cable knits and peacoats, though, and during my search for a light layer that would fit the seasons in both states, I found my beloved utility jacket.
Since my purchase eight years ago, this jacket has been used as a stadium bench cushion in the rain, a shield from germs on the New York City subway, the only thing that differentiated the three outfits that fit when I was pregnant and refused to buy maternity clothes, a burp cloth for my newborn, and of course, the hug I needed whenever I started missing home. Even more than that, it's held up wonderfully despite everything I've put it through.
J.Crew's Downtown Field Jacket was designed to be worn a lot. The durable waxed cotton isn't just meant to create a defined silhouette. It also acts as a barrier to water and wind. The gold buttons add a subtly feminine accent and they also patina beautifully. I don't know how many times I've put this jacket through the wash, certain that this was the time it'd start to deteriorate, only to be delighted upon removing it from the dryer and realizing that I'd been wrong.
Despite purchasing it for fall and winter, I've found it to be a year-round staple. In the spring, it's my "just in case" piece when I don't know what the weather will be like through the day, perfectly paired with jeans and a tee. When summer rolls around, I throw it over a striped boatneck or neutral camisole and shorts to make a casual outfit feel a touch more polished. And when those colder seasons do arrive, I can board the plane in Texas with only this and an athleisure set, then wear it with a chunky sweater and scarf once I've landed in Connecticut.
I've saved the best part for last: Available from XXXS -3X in the classic fit, as well as a range of sizes in petite and tall, it's attainable for (and looks good on) almost every shape and size. How many articles of clothing are there that are so inclusive? While I don't know the answer, I do know that the J.Crew Downtown Field Jacket is one of them.
This is it. It's the trustiest companion in your closet, the piece that defies the mathematics of cost-per-use, and, it may go without saying, the best utility jacket on the market.