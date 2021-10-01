How to Build a Hygge Wardrobe You Can Wear All Year Long
Fall is upon us, and temperatures are getting cooler, which means we're about to spend more time indoors than we already do. How do we make this something to look forward to? We invite hygge—a Danish word that loosely means warmth, comfort, and simplicity—into our lives with intentionality. One tangible way is through what we wear, which has been proven time and again to influence our mental state. Below, we're rounding up seven wardrobe staples that will bring the beautifully satisfying feeling of hygge into your life this season, and the rest of the year, too.
Related Items
Land's End Suede Leather Moccasins
The Land's End tagline is "let's get comfy," so it's no surprise that one of their best sellers has made the list. The suede upper and faux-fur lining fit the hygge vibe perfectly yet are polished enough for school drop-off or a quick grocery store run. They'll also shield your toes from the AC once spring and summer roll around! Plus, thanks to the rubber indoor/outdoor sole, there's no need to worry about skidding or soaking as with other slippers.
Dudley Stevens Park Slope Turtleneck
Think of this as your favorite sweatshirt, but way more elevated. They're basically the same material, ideal for year-round wear. The signature structured collar keeps your neck covered without being constricting and also makes a Zoom-worthy statement. The best part? By purchasing this sweater made out of recycled terry fleece, you also keep more waste away from landfills.
Lululemon Align High Rise Pant
An important part of being cozy is comfort, and these leggings are as good as it gets. Extra lightweight with an ultra-soft feel and mind-boggling stretch, it feels like you're wearing nothing while also being perfectly secure and encased. Some (like us) call it magic, but Lululemon gives credit to their custom-engineered Nulu fabric. Wear them for errands and family movie night, then your morning workout. Repeat all year long.
AYR French Fry Striped Long Sleeve Tee
If you have to wear anything throughout the day, it might as well be made from luxurious Peruvian Pima cotton and WRAP, GOTS, and Fair Trade certified. And from a style perspective? "This tee is incredibly soft, and the modern cut can't be beaten," says Kate Hammer, lifestyle design expert, and business coach. "It's a classic, low-effort look for everything from lounging to lunch." Pro tip: Save 20% when you buy two or more of any combination of AYR's tees.
Bombas Solid Ankle Socks
One reviewer describes these socks as "a hug for your foot," which is about as hygge as you could ask for. From the premium extra-long-staple cotton and blister tabs to the cushioned footbed and stellar arch support, they check all the boxes and then some. Bonus: With every pair you purchase, Bombas will donate one pair of socks to Covenant House, a nonprofit helping youth facing homelessness.
Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra
Is there really such a thing as a cozy bra, you may ask? Yes, and it comes from Floatley. Their signature brushed fabric is why-aren't-all-bras-like-this soft, and its wire-free (yet still supportive) design with adjustable straps and band keep your hygge game from being distracted by a poking wire or less-than-perfect fit.
Lake Bamboo Long Sleeve Lounge Dress
This simple midi drapes effortlessly over your body, feeling nothing but luxuriously smooth against your skin thanks to the stretch knit that's similar to jersey and as soft as Pima cotton. Wear it this right now to lounge, yes, and then when the weather warms up a smidgen, to run errands, go on vacation, visit a friend, and so much more.