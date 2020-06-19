I've been wearing makeup daily since high school, and it's one of my favorite ways to express myself. I'm always looking for new products and techniques, especially ones that are innovative, easy, and don't cost a lot of money. Earlier this week, as I was scrolling through social media, I came across a Tik Tok with almost 102,000 views that gets your Beautyblender looking brand new—all you need is some soap, water, and a microwave. Although I was skeptical at first, the before and after of the blender in the video is pretty impressive, so I was immediately intrigued. Also, I realized it had been a few weeks since I cleaned mine, so I decided to try it out.

Image zoom Jennifer Aldrich

In the Tik Tok, Alexandrea Beltran takes the dirty Beautyblender, covers it in soap and water, and microwaves it. Easy enough, right? I took my blender, added some soap and water, and rubbed it in. Then, I took my saturated sponge and put it in my microwave at full power for 35 seconds. I took it out, and though it was definitely cleaner, it wasn't spotless. I let it cool off and tried it again. After the second time, the sponge looked about the same as after the first round.