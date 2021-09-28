5 Products to Help You Avoid Maskne This Fall

Rachel Nazarian, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, further defines "maskne" as a form of acne mechanica, a type of acne triggered by friction and rubbing on the skin. "The chronic pressure forces on the skin induce the development of tender, red, acne bumps on the skin under the mask. The addition of heat, increased humidity from our breath on our skin, and bacteria from our mouths can also add to the risk factors that cause acne," she says. In the summer, acne flare-ups are most common, but as temperatures cool, don't be surprised to find these reactions evolve. "The drop in humidity may decrease the acne but may worsen general irritation from skin dryness," she says.