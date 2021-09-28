5 Products to Help You Avoid Maskne This Fall
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
As a beauty editor, my inbox is flooded with hundreds of skincare pitches each week. The word "maskne" probably appears in about half of them, and while the term is a mash-up of "mask" and "acne," it doesn't always refer to pesky pimples. Maskne has become a catch-all name that includes complexion issues around the chin and mouth from annoying breakouts to significant irritation, rashes, and more complicated skin conditions.
"At first, 'maskne' was loosely defined as a slight irritation or breakouts along the chin and mouth area resulting from perspiration and lack of oxygen to the skin," says Howard Sobel, M.D, an attending dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital and founder of Sobel Skin. "When masks are worn for hours at a time, the added friction worsens skin conditions, leading to more serious skin concerns like dermatitis, rosacea, eczema, and folliculitis, where the hair follicles cause irritating, tiny blemishes to form on the skin," he says.
Rachel Nazarian, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, further defines "maskne" as a form of acne mechanica, a type of acne triggered by friction and rubbing on the skin. "The chronic pressure forces on the skin induce the development of tender, red, acne bumps on the skin under the mask. The addition of heat, increased humidity from our breath on our skin, and bacteria from our mouths can also add to the risk factors that cause acne," she says. In the summer, acne flare-ups are most common, but as temperatures cool, don't be surprised to find these reactions evolve. "The drop in humidity may decrease the acne but may worsen general irritation from skin dryness," she says.
Although my case of maskne was brief and mild, it was a frustrating experience that I don't want to repeat. My breakouts occurred post-exercising while wearing a mask. It was right after my local yoga studio re-opened from the shutdowns, and mask-wearing during practice was a state requirement before vaccinations were readily available. After a few sweaty sessions in the hot room, I discovered a small trail of bumps along my jawline that took weeks to clear up.
My first instinct was to try to smooth the bumps with a scrub and attempt a mini DIY extraction—never a good idea. Now that I'm wearing a mask again more frequently for school drop-offs and in-person work events, I am determined to avoid a future maskne episode for the fall season and beyond (and avoid post-acne scars from picking).
To address mild to moderate maskne at home, Nazarian recommends cleansing twice daily with a gentle cleanser. She likes the budget- and skin barrier-friendly Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar ($14, Amazon). "Avoid scrubs, cleansing brushes, or anything super abrasive and physically exfoliating," she says.
A lightweight, oil-free moisturizer is an ideal protective layer beneath a mask during the summer, but you may want to transition to a moisturizer that's a little more nourishing for fall. This time of year, I like cream that's good for both sensitive and acne-prone skin, like Alchimie Forever Kantic Calming Cream ($69, Alchimie Forever).
At night, apply an acne treatment such as adapalene, an over-the-counter retinoid, to clear up breakouts. (Navarian suggests one from the Proactiv line, and I keep Differin ($12, Amazon) in my bathroom cabinet). Alternatively, you can use a mild glycolic acid wipe, toner, or serum to help unclog pores. Kinship makes my fave gentle glycolic wipes ($24, Kinship).
Maskne that involves sensitive, dry, or seriously irritated skin requires even more TLC. Dr. Sobel recommends using soothing masks, protective barrier creams, and reparative serums and balms that strengthen the skin barrier. "Ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and calming natural extracts like cucumber and licorice," he says. "Apply a protective barrier cream at night to help prevent future irritation and chafing while healing the skin. This will block out friction from pillows, bedding, and other environmental factors which can worsen the condition of the skin."
Finally, don't forget to practice healthy mask hygiene. Wear a clean mask daily and wash reusable masks in unscented detergent to avoid additional irritation. Before you put on the cover, protect sensitive spots with skin balm or ointment. "Apply a small amount of Vaseline ($4, Walmart) ointment around the nose and corners of the mouth before putting on your mask to act as a barrier and decrease bacteria levels," Nazarian says.
These are my fall must-haves to keep my skin calm and clear during mask-wearing.
Related Items
Best Bar Soap for Maskne
This moisturizing cleansing bar works for the face and body without leaving the skin too tight or stripped of moisture. I also love that it's also a formula my entire family can use.
Best AHA Pads for Maskne
The combo of soothing manuka honey and exfoliating glycolic acid leave skin smoother and brighter without leaving any redness or sting. It is so gentle that I even let my preteen daughter use it for her breakouts.
Best Skincare Mask for Maskne
This soothing mask reduces skin redness and itchiness while calming and soothing the skin with a lipo-peptide blend and licorice extract. Use it two or three times a week to promote skin healing.
Best Acne Treatment for Maskne
A thin layer of this OTC retinoid goes a long way, regulating cell turnover, which helps to clear pores and fade acne scars.
Best Moisturizer for Maskne
A smart investment that will last you through spring, this gel-cream moisturizer is packed with antioxidants and skin soothers to hydrate skin and soothe redness without clogging pores. I love it as a protective layer during the day and a top layer over retinol at night.