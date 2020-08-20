Your Feet Likely Need Some Serious TLC—Here Is the Best Way to Do It

A few months into the lockdown, I realized that the only time I really pay attention to my feet is when I get a salon pedicure. It was time to add some serious sole softening to my at-home routine. "You have to exfoliate your feet. Otherwise, the dry, thick skin can form callouses and cracks," says New York City-based dermatologist Shari Marchbein, M.D. She explains that the skin on our feet is naturally thicker, and thanks to normal things, including wearing shoes, walking on surfaces, and holding up all of our weight, this part of our body can get rough and tough if we're not taking proper care of it. Now, I pumice my tootsies every few days as part of my shower ritual. And if they still get too rough, I step it up with a chemical exfoliating treatment.