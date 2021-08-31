These Amazon Handmade Hairpins and Earrings Look Just Like Succulents
Succulents are relatively easy to care for, so it's no surprise that they're a popular decor choice. Now, you can even add them to your jewelry box, thanks to two small businesses on Amazon.
Amazon Handmade is a section of the site where you'll find unique, one-of-a-kind items that are handcrafted all over the world. It's here where you'll find Pretty Smart from Canada and MFlowerJewelry from the Ukraine, makers who create stunning jewelry and hair accessories that resemble a variety of flowers and plants—including succulents.
They use high-quality materials that are safe for everyone, even those with sensitive skin. Among their expansive inventories, Pretty Smart's faux succulent earrings and MFlower Jewelry's hairpins are some of the best-sellers. The earrings alone have a perfect five-star rating from more than 1,000 shoppers, some of whom say they're "ridiculously beautiful." Reviewers love them so much, they're going back to buy multiple pairs.
Buy It: Pretty Smart Hypoallergenic Succulent Earrings ($15, Amazon)
"I can't even tell you how awesome it was to find these earrings since I'm allergic to any type of metal besides gold," says one Amazon shopper. "Usually as soon as I put earrings in my ears they get red and bother me, but with these, I'm able to sleep in them and wear them for long periods of time with absolutely no pain. I can't wait to try the other styles."
If you order now, the earrings can arrive in as little as two days. And don't forget to add the matching hair accessories to your cart to create a botanical set that'll accent almost any outfit. The earrings and pins can be purchased in a wide range of colors.
Forego traditional bobby pins and add one of these faux succulent hair accessories to your collection. It'll hold your hair in place while adding a pop of color to accent your outfit. Plus, it makes for a great gift.
Buy It: MFlower Jewelry Succulent Bobby Pins ($27 each, Amazon)
Whether you have thick locks or are using them to hold an updo, consider these succulent-inspired pins. They're larger than the bobby pins featured above and can hold more pieces of hair at once making them ideal for more intricate styling. Choose from a black or silver pin to ensure it blends in with your hair color.
Buy It: MFlower Jewelry Succulent Pins Set ($29, Amazon)