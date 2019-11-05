As if our skin doesn’t go through enough damage in the winter, frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on our hair, too. Not only can harsh coloring chemicals and high-heat styling tools harm your locks, but the cold can actually make you more susceptible to hair loss, as the weather causes a lack of hydration and humidity that warmer months otherwise offer. “Heading into the colder months, it’s a good time to transition more moisture into your product regimen,” says Alex Brown, a Chicago-based celebrity hairstylist. “During winter months, I recommend using a hair mask every two weeks to keep your hair hydrated, and using a lightweight hair oil before drying is necessary every time.”

Brown also incorporates creams into her client’s styles during the winter, too. “Creams...are also very important to add to the ends of your hair before blow-drying to keep your strands shiny and healthy,” she says.

Dealing with dry winter hair is annoying, but is there anything more difficult than trying to tame static? “Applying a hair oil or masque before drying will help prevent static,” suggests Brow. “Deep cleaning your brushes with a clarifying soap like dish soap will help remove all product build-up, which will also help prevent static.”

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best formulas and tools to help you create an envious luster everyone will be asking about this season.