10 Products to Keep Hair Soft and Hydrated All Winter Long
Because your hair is about to get really thirsty, really soon.
As if our skin doesn’t go through enough damage in the winter, frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on our hair, too. Not only can harsh coloring chemicals and high-heat styling tools harm your locks, but the cold can actually make you more susceptible to hair loss, as the weather causes a lack of hydration and humidity that warmer months otherwise offer. “Heading into the colder months, it’s a good time to transition more moisture into your product regimen,” says Alex Brown, a Chicago-based celebrity hairstylist. “During winter months, I recommend using a hair mask every two weeks to keep your hair hydrated, and using a lightweight hair oil before drying is necessary every time.”
Brown also incorporates creams into her client’s styles during the winter, too. “Creams...are also very important to add to the ends of your hair before blow-drying to keep your strands shiny and healthy,” she says.
Dealing with dry winter hair is annoying, but is there anything more difficult than trying to tame static? “Applying a hair oil or masque before drying will help prevent static,” suggests Brow. “Deep cleaning your brushes with a clarifying soap like dish soap will help remove all product build-up, which will also help prevent static.”
Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best formulas and tools to help you create an envious luster everyone will be asking about this season.
For Intense Repair: Moisture Mask
A new addition to the award-winning Oribe family, this extra-luxe mask will quench your hair’s thirst while helping to prevent breakage and repair past damage. Formulated for curly girls, this mask features coconut and almond oil for an intensely hydrating experience.
Buy It: Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Masque, $63, Amazon
For Sensitive Scalps: Gentle Shampoo
Avoid snowflakes falling from your scalp to your shoulders with a fragrance-free, moisturizing shampoo. Perfect for those with sensitive scalps, this product will gently, yet effectively, clean your hair with the utmost care.
Buy It: No Nothing Very Sensitive Moisture Shampoo, $18, Amazon
For Bouncy Hair Without Damage: Versatile Low-Heat Styler
This innovative multi-use curler uses low heat and air to style hair seamlessly, without the major damage that comes with most curlers. Yes, the compact tool is an investment, but it includes an interchangeable base, two curling barrels, three styling brushes, and a pre-styling dryer that'll essentially replace your other styling tools—and minimize countertop clutter.
For Faster Dry Time: Blowout Serum
Less time spent under the blow dryer means less damage done to your hair. Enter: a blow-dry serum that majorly cuts your styling time. The lightweight serum protects hair up to 450 degrees and is ideal for all hair types.
Buy It: Drybar Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum, $29, Sephora
For Strengthening Hair: Lightweight Moisturizing Conditioner
Perfect for ladies with fine, dry, and damaged hair, this conditioner is light enough to not weigh down your strands or promote a greasy scalp. The formula helps to detangle and strengthen fine hair while adding more lift and volume, too.
Buy It: Macadamia Professional Weightless Moisture Conditioner, $40, Ulta
For Combatting Static: Anti-Static Spray
The worst part about winter? Getting shocked by absolutely everything you touch. This spray won’t help you avoid getting shocked (ugh, I wish), but it will prevent your hair from rising to the occasion. Use this spray on damp hair before blow-drying or dry hair to finish off your style.
Buy It: IGK Laid Back Defrizz and Anti Static Spray, $23, Amazon
For Instant Shine: Hydrating Ampoules
These ampoules are like a dose of vitamins for your locks. Whether it’s from heat, coloring or otherwise, these rescue shots are ideal for those suffering from extreme damage and will add a much-needed boost of luster and shine back to your hair.
Buy It: Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots Ampoules Hair Treatment, $5, Target
For Healthier Hair: Showerhead with Filter
Chlorine: the silent killer destroying your hair’s health, one shower at a time. This showerhead's filter contains a mineral mixture of calcium sulfide, zinc, and copper to help reduce chlorine while removing hydrogen sulfide, iron oxide, dirt, sediment, and odors. Less chlorine means less hair frizz and shinier, healthier strands. (Plus, replacing your old showerhead is actually super simple.)
For Weightless Curls: Oil Spray
Calling all curly girls: this oil spray is for you. The weightless spray is plant oil-based, silicone-free and contains meadowfoam estolide to help retain moisture and protect hair from heat damage.
Buy It: Bumble and Bumble Bb. Curl Luminous Oil Spray, $34, Sephora
For Damage-Free Drying: Luxe Hair Towel
Made with ultra-fine fibers to create a lightweight material with water-wicking capabilities, this hair towel gently soaks up excess moisture 5x faster than cotton towels, without damaging your hair in its most vulnerable state (i.e. when it’s wet).
