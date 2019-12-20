These Expert-Approved Haircuts Will Be Everywhere in 2020
Long One-Length Hair
“A long, blunt cut is perfect if you have thick hair and want to embrace it,” says Lacy Redway, a celebrity stylist and brand ambassador for Nexxus. This straight-across haircut is easy to style, whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight, “because there aren’t any other layers of hair to interfere with the result of the style," she says.
Long Angled Hair
With this asymmetrical cut, your hair will be slightly longer in the front than it is in the back. According to Joel Warren, founder of The Salon Project, “The length in the front helps create a more modern shape and helps slim the face.” Wavy and curly textures can embrace this haircut, making this perfect for wash-and-go styles (your morning routines will be that much faster).
Long Layers
If your hair is thick and you want length but don’t want it to look heavy at the bottom, try adding long layers that start at your chin. “With layers, your hair is versatile because you can still curl it, you can blow it out straight, and you still have the opportunity to wear it styled up or down," says Nunzio Saviano, founder of Nunzio Saviano Salon. Layers add body and movement to your hair, making styling easier.
Medium One-Length Hair
Ask your stylist for a blunt cut that lands right around your shoulders. Warren says that shoulder-length hair is stylish and practical to style because you still have enough length to pull your hair into a ponytail.
Blunt Bob
If you’ve been considering getting a bob, 2020 is the perfect time for a fresh start! “Bobs aren’t going anywhere,” Redway says. “We’re less attached to the idea that we must have long hair.” If you’re considering going from long to short hair, this transition will give you the change you want while still providing a low-maintenance haircut. Your hair will fall just below your chin but can be customized to fit your face type, and blunt edges mean you always know exactly how your hair will look once you’ve styled it.
Short Crop
Picture The Great Gatsby when you imagine yourself with this cut. According to Warren, this above-the-chin cut hits right at the bottom of your earlobe and can be worn with different textures. “Curly, wavy, straight, or slicked back: what’s great about this style is the ability to change,” Warren says.
Textured Bob
Unlike its classic counterparts, this cut has a cool and edgy bedhead vibe. Texturizing the end of your hair means that it's going to look a little bit more thinned out toward the bottom of the cut, Saviano says. Add a soft wave or scrunch with a light mousse for styling, or simply just let your hair dry au naturel.
Short Pixie
“Pixies are low maintenance and will work on all textures,” Redway says. “I recommend bringing reference photos to your stylist so you can find out what’s realistic for your hair type and face shape.” For added texture and an easy and quick styling, run your favorite finishing spray or texturizing spray through your short locks.
Medium Shag Cut
This layer-filled medium cut is edgy and effortless because it’s designed to fall into place without much styling needed. According to Saviano, it’s not intended for just one hair type. Whether you leave it straight or un-styled with your natural hair texture, this look is flattering for everyone because it can be cut with or without bangs to fit your face shape. Think about how much easier your mornings will be when you don’t have to straighten or curl your hair.
Curly Bangs
Curly bangs are hot right now: They’re all over the red carpet and your Instagram feed. Gone are the days of blow-drying your bangs every morning: for curly bangs all you need is a little bit of anti-frizz cream or mousse. “If you have curly hair, you just wrap your bangs around your fingers, place them, and let them dry naturally,” Saviano says.
Face Framing Fringe
Adding cascading layers on either side of your face gives the same effect as curtain fringe, without the commitment of bangs. Saviano says, “Some framing around the face is a nice transition from all one length to add some layers to your hair.”
Blunt Medium Cut
If you’re concerned about thinning hair, consider getting a chop. “As we age, our hair gets thinner and you're going to start losing body. To counteract that, you need to go shorter so your hair has less weight on it,” Saviano says. The shorter, straight-across length gives the illusion of more body and volume. Adding bangs or layers in the front of your hair will provide some extra movement.