If you’ve been considering getting a bob, 2020 is the perfect time for a fresh start! “Bobs aren’t going anywhere,” Redway says. “We’re less attached to the idea that we must have long hair.” If you’re considering going from long to short hair, this transition will give you the change you want while still providing a low-maintenance haircut. Your hair will fall just below your chin but can be customized to fit your face type, and blunt edges mean you always know exactly how your hair will look once you’ve styled it.