The Best Texturizing Sprays to Give Your Hair Body and Volume

There are many different hair types: straight, wavy, curly, coily, dry, oily, damaged, thick, thin, fine, frizzy... and a combination of any of those. No matter what type of tresses you're working with, the majority of us could all use a boost in our roots. We're talking about voluminous strands that are healthy, bouncy, and beautiful. Although some of us are blessed with a sufficient amount of volume and texture, others, including myself, need some help. And the best way to get more body in your hair without causing damage or spending a fortune is through a texturizing spray.

What Is Texturizing Spray?

"Texturizing spray is a lightweight volumizing product that adds capacity, girth, and texture to the hair," explains Gina Rivera, founder of Phenix Salons in Naples, Florida. "Texturizing spray allows the hair to take its natural shape while adding lift and bounce. It does not leave the hair feeling heavy, stiff, or crunchy. Instead, it feels thicker, natural, and full of movement," she adds.

Perhaps the best part about texturizing sprays is that they work well for all hair types. For those with fine, thin, or slightly wavy strands, it's an excellent item to add to your hair care routine to give you some texture instantly. If you have naturally curly or coily hair, it can even do double duty. "It's the perfect substitute for hairspray because it secures the hair in place without making it look rigid or crispy," Rivera says. "It also helps to soak up oil at the roots, giving you that freshly-fashioned look for days." Plus, it's even safe to use on wigs—Rivera says to just make sure the formula is water-soluble to allow movement "Anytime you're in search of dimension, this product is a 'go-to' for beach waves, second-day hair, loose ponytails, and messy buns," she says.

Another great thing about texturizing sprays? They're incredibly easy to apply. (Seriously, even those who simply like to "wash and go" can use them.) "To create volume for the entire style, lift larger sections and spray throughout," Rivery recommends. "Then, tousle hair with fingertips from underneath. This creates volume for almost any length or texture of hair," she says.

Just like any product, not all texturizing sprays are created equal. Some work better for different hair types or lifestyle preferences. Here are our top picks to help you find the best one for your needs.

