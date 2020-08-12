The Best Texturizing Sprays to Give Your Hair Body and Volume
Get that voluminous 'do you've been dreaming of with the help of these top picks.
There are many different hair types: straight, wavy, curly, coily, dry, oily, damaged, thick, thin, fine, frizzy... and a combination of any of those. No matter what type of tresses you're working with, the majority of us could all use a boost in our roots. We're talking about voluminous strands that are healthy, bouncy, and beautiful. Although some of us are blessed with a sufficient amount of volume and texture, others, including myself, need some help. And the best way to get more body in your hair without causing damage or spending a fortune is through a texturizing spray.
What Is Texturizing Spray?
"Texturizing spray is a lightweight volumizing product that adds capacity, girth, and texture to the hair," explains Gina Rivera, founder of Phenix Salons in Naples, Florida. "Texturizing spray allows the hair to take its natural shape while adding lift and bounce. It does not leave the hair feeling heavy, stiff, or crunchy. Instead, it feels thicker, natural, and full of movement," she adds.
Perhaps the best part about texturizing sprays is that they work well for all hair types. For those with fine, thin, or slightly wavy strands, it's an excellent item to add to your hair care routine to give you some texture instantly. If you have naturally curly or coily hair, it can even do double duty. "It's the perfect substitute for hairspray because it secures the hair in place without making it look rigid or crispy," Rivera says. "It also helps to soak up oil at the roots, giving you that freshly-fashioned look for days." Plus, it's even safe to use on wigs—Rivera says to just make sure the formula is water-soluble to allow movement "Anytime you're in search of dimension, this product is a 'go-to' for beach waves, second-day hair, loose ponytails, and messy buns," she says.
Another great thing about texturizing sprays? They're incredibly easy to apply. (Seriously, even those who simply like to "wash and go" can use them.) "To create volume for the entire style, lift larger sections and spray throughout," Rivery recommends. "Then, tousle hair with fingertips from underneath. This creates volume for almost any length or texture of hair," she says.
Just like any product, not all texturizing sprays are created equal. Some work better for different hair types or lifestyle preferences. Here are our top picks to help you find the best one for your needs.
The Best Texturizing Sprays
The majority of these options are dry sprays, which means they're not wet, and they go on dry hair. However, you can use this product from Not Your Mother's on damp or dry hair, which is perfect if you don't have time to use your blow dryer or just like to let your hair air dry. (Hello, busy moms.) This texturizer spray isn't an aerosol, so it doesn't have a uniform, continuous spray. To ensure you get an even amount of product on all of your tresses, you can spray some in the palm of your hand and distribute it. You won't need to use a lot of it to get a tousled effect.
There's a reason this best-selling dry texture spray has hundreds of five-star ratings. It gives you incredible volume without weighing you down, and it smells incredible. Even the next day, my hair felt freshly washed, which is surprising as usually, my fine strands hold onto just about any product. "[This is] the gold standard for texture spray, and you'll see that reflected in the price tag," explains Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake. "But, this spray leaves the hair fluffy and shiny, plus, the smell is amazing. [It] won't dry the hair and has minimal hold and grit, leaving the hair fluffy and soft with added volume. The high-quality ingredients leave the hair nourished, while polymers also absorb oil to refresh lived in strands."
If there were a competition for the best-smelling hair product, this one from Amika would take home first place. (Plus, the bottle design is so pretty, you'll want to leave it out on your vanity.) This spray is ultra-lightweight, so even if you use quite a bit like I did when I realized how incredible the scent is, your hair won't look crunchy. (It's perfect for anyone with coarser strands, or those with curly or coily hair.) The vegan option is made without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, so if clean beauty is your thing, you'll want to check this item out.
Not only is this spray super affordable, but it's also two products in one: a texturizer and a hair spray. It has a stickier texture and holds hair in place while giving it a boost of volume. Because this product isn't an aerosol, the spray isn't continual and doesn't go on as evenly. Try only using a small amount at first, and building up as needed. (Remember, you can always add more product. The only way to take some away is to wash your hair.)
If you're worried a dry texture spray will strip your hair, try this one. "Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray is a favorite of mine," Rivera says. "This is a dry, argan oil-infused texturizer for tousled, undone styles with lasting hold and volume." Moroccanoil features argan oil in all of their products—and for a good reason. It's full of fatty acids and antioxidants to help your hair look and feel luscious.
Kenra’s Dry Texture Spray also has an amazing smell. It’s very lightweight but still gives lots of volume. (According to the product description, it increases texture and fullness up to 278%). To get the full effect of the texturizer, spray on dry hair before and after you style it. This oil-free option is an excellent choice for wigs or weaves.
