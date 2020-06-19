Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Best Summer Hair Hacks to Keep Your Tresses Protected All Season

Looking for hot-weather shortcuts beyond a ponytail? Learn how to skip the blow-dry (or shampoo) and love your hair with these stress-less style tips. "A great benefit of air-drying is that you learn what your hair type or curl pattern is truly capable of," Nexxus celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway says. You may love what you find out. Plus, embracing your natural texture saves you time and prevents styling damage.

If you'd like even more protection, Redway says braids are the way to go. "Braids add volume and length and make it easy to wear different looks. I love this protective style for summer. With braids, I can give my natural hair a break but still put it up, down, half-up, half-down. I can braid my braids together or add cute accessories," Redway explains.