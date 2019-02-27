5 Fresh Hairstyles You're About to See Everywhere This Spring
We've got spring (hair trends) fever.
Spring is just around the corner, and we’re daydreaming about sunny days, blooming flowers, and all the new trends that come with a change of season. Now that you have the right hair color and haircut for 2019, try one of these hairstyles to tie your spring look together.
Full Ponytails
The Ponytail is a classic hairstyle, and we’re excited to see a fuller, volumized version for spring. Thanks to extra texture, this fresh 'do isn't just for the gym (or for when you sleep through your alarm) – it's a statement look for a day out. Plus, this easy style is great for travel.
Delicate Accessories
We’re already loving the comeback of barrettes for women of all ages, and even more delicate accessories will be gracing the locks this spring. From clips and floral accents, to one of our all-time favorites, pearls, we expect to see this fun trend in a variation of styles. Use these fashionable accessories to simply keep hair out of your face or add flair to a simple up-do.
Simple Buns & Top Knots
Another hairstyle that isn’t necessarily new but has been given new life in 2019: Buns! Low, sleek buns secured at the base of the neck are a wear-to-work favorite since they look professional and polished, even when you're scrambling to be on time for that 8 a.m. meeting. (These second-day styling tips might also come in handy.) Pair this hairstyle with some big, bold earrings to dress it up even more.
Glossy Strands
We're always here for hydrated, shiny hair. Keeping your strands healthy and conditioned is key to nailing this top trend. Try one of these hair masks to give locks a glossy finish that'll practically glow in the springtime sun.
Super-Straight Hair
This sleek look has been popular amongst celebrities, especially when paired with a bob cut. Style it with hair balm or gloss to achieve another hair trend, high-shine "glass hair." You don't have to rock a short cut to master this style, though; we expect to see all hair lengths embracing super-straight locks.
