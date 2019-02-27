5 Fresh Hairstyles You're About to See Everywhere This Spring

Spring is just around the corner, and we’re daydreaming about sunny days, blooming flowers, and all the new trends that come with a change of season. Now that you have the right hair color and haircut for 2019, try one of these hairstyles to tie your spring look together.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Full Ponytails

The Ponytail is a classic hairstyle, and we’re excited to see a fuller, volumized version for spring. Thanks to extra texture, this fresh 'do isn't just for the gym (or for when you sleep through your alarm) – it's a statement look for a day out. Plus, this easy style is great for travel.

Delicate Accessories

We’re already loving the comeback of barrettes for women of all ages, and even more delicate accessories will be gracing the locks this spring. From clips and floral accents, to one of our all-time favorites, pearls, we expect to see this fun trend in a variation of styles. Use these fashionable accessories to simply keep hair out of your face or add flair to a simple up-do.

Simple Buns & Top Knots

Another hairstyle that isn’t necessarily new but has been given new life in 2019: Buns! Low, sleek buns secured at the base of the neck are a wear-to-work favorite since they look professional and polished, even when you're scrambling to be on time for that 8 a.m. meeting. (These second-day styling tips might also come in handy.) Pair this hairstyle with some big, bold earrings to dress it up even more.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Glossy Strands

We're always here for hydrated, shiny hair. Keeping your strands healthy and conditioned is key to nailing this top trend. Try one of these hair masks to give locks a glossy finish that'll practically glow in the springtime sun.

Super-Straight Hair