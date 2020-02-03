As a new season nears, it's time to revitalize your hair with a fresh color (and maybe a healthy trim, depending on the state of your tresses). Although it can be tempting to go as light as possible when the warmer months roll around, professional colorist Elle Hegarty from Ian McCabe Studio in Washington D.C. says it's time embrace lower-maintenance colors and healthy hair. And she's not the only one who loves well taken care of locks: Google searches for "natural hair color" have remained consistently high in the past five years, and queries peak right before springtime.

Hegarty, a graduate of Paul Mitchell Academy, has spent the last five years mastering her technique at salons and barbershops, as well as high-end beauty brands Butter London and Cover FX. She exclusively uses the balayage technique on her clients, which involves hand-painting highlights on the hair. The end result is a natural look that maintains the hair's integrity. The best part: it doesn't need to be maintained as often as foil highlights since it doesn't have the harsh start-line highlights are notorious for having. Plus, the grow-out is beautiful. "I don't think it's healthy to highlight too frequently," Hegarty explains. "The longer you can go, the healthier your hair will be." Hegarty, who shows off her expertise on her Instagram page, reveals her five favorite spring hair color trends to try this year.