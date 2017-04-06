Special-Occasion Hairstyles You Can DIY
Braided Chignon
A reverse French braid—also known as a Dutch braid—gives this braided chignon style its wow factor. And trust us: It's not as difficult as it looks. Simply create three separate braids, then pin them into a bun at the nape of your neck.
Double Dutch
If you have long, thick hair, this Dutch braid updo is for you. Create two braids on each side of your part, then knot together and secure with pins. Voila! Super simple yet super pretty.
Flower Braid
Romantic and sweet, this flower-braid hairstyle is a fresh look fitting for any season. Simply make a small ponytail over one ear, braid, and twist. This look is also perfect for showing off your luxe locks if you have long hair.
Headband Updo
Short on time? Go from blah to beautiful in only a few minutes with this braided headband updo. Headbands can accessorize and add a unique pop to an outfit—especially if you're repeating a dress you've already worn before.
Jessica Alba-Inspired
Get a glam look with this Jessica Alba-inspired updo. It's a little tricky, but we've broken it down into seven easy-to-follow steps. Now go hit the red carpet!
Easy Braided Updo for Short Hair
Elegant updos aren't just for long locks. Short-haired gals can get in on the action, too. This sweet style takes only five minutes and a few tools.
Lace Braid
Mastered the French braid? Try its sweet cousin, the lace braid. You only add one new piece of hair to the braid section instead of two. Get the look with this lovely lace-braid updo.
Retro Ponytail
This retro-inspired look just requires a lot of twisting. Plus it's a great style to use on day-old hair since you're looking to add volume and texture.
Pretty Rope Braid
A braid that only requires two strands? Yes, please! This simple—yet incredibly sweet—rope-braid updo looks just as good dressed up as it does dressed down. (Wouldn't it be an awesome way to dress up a basic white tee?!)
Tuck and Cover
This tuck-and-cover bun looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale. Put on your favorite headband, then select a piece of hair and twist it around the band. Repeat until the headband is covered in hair. Gather remaining hair in a low, messy bun.
All-Day Curls
You didn't spend two hours curling your hair into perfect ringlets only to have them droop down the second you step outside. We found the secret to curls that last all day!
How to Get Frizz-Free Curls
Say good-bye to frizz! These quick tips will help keep your curls sleek and shiny.
Twisted Crown Braid
We already know you're a queen, but this twisted crown braid allows you to show that to the world. This style is sophisticated and glam—yet only requires one braid that wraps around your head.
Twisted Half Updo
Headed to a summer wedding? This twisted half updo is for you. It's casual enough to wear with a sundress, yet still has a touch of elegance. Oh, and did we mention there's no braiding involved? Simply twist hair strands and pin into place.
Wedding Braided Updo
Whether you're a guest, a bridesmaid, or the bride herself, this romantic braided updo is perfect for a wedding. You'll save yourself time—and cash—by DIY-ing, and no one will know you bypassed the salon.