Bob haircuts are one of the most enduring hairstyles. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Irene Castle, a professional ballroom dancer, was one of the first to debut the short style back in 1915. The once "controversial" cut then became popular with flappers in the 1920s, and 100 years later, many people are still rocking the look. (Take a scroll through Instagram where you'll see #bobhaircut has more than 1.4 million posts.)

The beauty of the bob haircut is its versatility. Though it's a shorter style, there are so many different ways to accentuate different hair textures, tailor to personal preferences, and make your bob one of a kind. We spoke to several professional stylists about the trendiest bobs so you can feel confident making the cut at your next salon appointment.