3 Versatile Bob Haircuts That Will Finally Convince You to Make the Chop
Stylists give their tips on how to rock the versatile look.
Bob haircuts are one of the most enduring hairstyles. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Irene Castle, a professional ballroom dancer, was one of the first to debut the short style back in 1915. The once "controversial" cut then became popular with flappers in the 1920s, and 100 years later, many people are still rocking the look. (Take a scroll through Instagram where you'll see #bobhaircut has more than 1.4 million posts.)
The beauty of the bob haircut is its versatility. Though it's a shorter style, there are so many different ways to accentuate different hair textures, tailor to personal preferences, and make your bob one of a kind. We spoke to several professional stylists about the trendiest bobs so you can feel confident making the cut at your next salon appointment.
Textured Bob
For those with finer hair who crave volume, loads of texture is the way to go, says Emerald Fox, a celebrity colorist at Ian McCabe Studio in Washington D.C. This cut features a slew of layers and fringe to give you lotsof movement. A bonus about this low-maintenance look is that it "gives you the ability to 'wash and go,'" says Simone Blake, an artistic designer at Salon Eva Michelle in Boston, says. Another easy way to style the bob is to finish with a quick spritz of dry shampoo, like Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo, $23 at Sephora.
Classic Bob
You can't go wrong with a timeless look. "I find the classic, sleek bob is in style right now," Eva Mustafai, co-founder of Salon Eva Michelle, says. The best part of this chin-length cut is its versatility. "Try styling with a flat iron to make it bone straight or opt for adding soft bends in your face frame," Fox recommends. For an added twist, Fox says to add an edgy undercut.
Super Blunt Bob
A blunt cut is another great option for fine hair because it gives the illusion of fullness, says Jackie Wright, an artistic designer at Salon Eva Michelle. "The strong line makes a bold statement and helps you to look effortlessly sophisticated," she says. The chop works well for bone straight hair, in case your hair doesn't hold a curl well, Fox adds. A stylish accessory, like a trendy velvet headband, $49, Shopbop, makes the look more playful.
