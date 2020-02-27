If you've noticed people rocking thick, billowy fasteners around their ponytail, bun, or even a braid, that's because scrunchies are officially back. The hair accessory was first invented in the 1960s, but it took off during the '80 and '90s thanks to the brand Scunci, according to The Atlantic. Fast forward several decades later, and scrunchies are back.

A 2020 report by Pinterest reveals searches for "hair scrunchie" increased a whopping 6309%, specifically for those made of silk, leather, and other elevated materials. On Google, queries for "scrunchie" went from nearly nothing to steadily rising since late 2018 and peaked toward the end of this past year. NPR also reports that the hair accessories brand Goody noted scrunchies sold eight times faster than any other product in 2019.

There's certainly nothing wrong with the old versions, but today's scrunchies are new and improved. They're now made in a variety of colors and prints that work for the office, the gym, and even date night. They're an easy (and relatively affordable) way to enhance your updo and complement your outfit. Here are eight stylish options to try the trend out for yourself.