The 7 Scalp Care Items I Always Have on Hand Because Product Build-Up Is Real

To be honest, up until a few years ago, I never thought much about scalp care. I mean, I knew my scalp was what my hair grew out of, but besides an itch here or there, it was probably the last thing on my mind. That was until one day my boyfriend (now husband) mentioned a slight odor coming from my hair. Even though he was incredibly sweet about it, I was mortified. From that day forward, I started to notice that my hair did, in fact, have a particular smell and my scalp was consistently itchy so I did what any sensible person would do—I phoned a friend. After frantically brainstorming for a few minutes we came to no conclusion so I knew it was time to consult an expert.

Apparently, there are a few common reasons your hair could have an odor. It could be a lack of cleansing, hormone imbalances, excess oils or even product buildup. After a quick visit to a trichologist (a specialist in the science of human hair), I learned that my odor stemmed from excess oils and product build-up on my scalp. I have fine, curly hair, but a lot of it and in order to keep my curls intact, I use a whole lot of styling products. And since I only wash every three days, product buildup happens pretty regularly for me.

According to board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Henry, assessing your scalp is a healthy habit. “Check for redness, tenderness, and odor, periodically,” she suggests. “It’s also important to wash as frequently as necessary for your hair type and consider clarifying treatments or gently scalp exfoliant to practice good scalp health.” With that in mind, I started dabbling in scalp care products and my scalp (and hair) have never felt better.

Whether your scalp is itchy, dry, oily, or just normal, adopting a healthy scalp routine can change the look and feel of your hair. Plus, we have to remember that the skin on our scalp is just as important as the skin on our face. Ahead, find seven scalp-healthy products I can’t stop using.