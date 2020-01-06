I Got the Revlon Hair Dryer Brush and It Cut My Morning Routine in Half

After a 5 a.m. sculpt class, there’s nothing I dread more than drying my freshly-showered hair. I have pretty thick hair, so I can easily spend 30-40 minutes blow drying it and another 20 minutes waiting for it to air dry completely before styling—all while hurrying to get dressed, making a quick breakfast, and leaving for work on time. Not to mention that holding the blow dryer above my head for 40 minutes is practically a full shoulder workout.

Until a few months ago, my post-workout morning routine took about 90 minutes. Then I got the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush, and it cut my getting-ready time in half. I swear this thing has magical powers. It dries and straightens my thick, wavy hair into a salon-worthy blow-out in about 25 minutes.

The tool is an oval-shaped round brush with openings in between the bristles that allow hot air to dry your strands as they’re pulled through. All I have to do is section out my wet hair into three-inch sections and roll each one a few times as I would with a normal round brush, and it leaves my locks dry and silky after a few passes. The brush has three settings, so you can control the amount of heat you get. The ‘high’ setting works wonders in a pinch, but it’s not something I use every day—I’ve found the ‘cool’ or ‘warm’ settings work best for my color-treated hair. I also love the added 'cool tip' at the end of the bristles, which allows me to hold both ends of the hairdryer for maximum styling control.

Not only does this tool save me a good chunk of time each day, I’m also avoiding a lot of heat damage by not running a hot straightener over my freshly-dried hair—although it’s always a good idea to use a heat-protectant (like L’Oreal Sleek It Spray, $3.55, Amazon) any time you use heat on your hair.

And it looks like I’m not the only one obsessed with this styling tool: It has more than 12,220 5-star reviews on Amazon and is rated the number one seller in the beauty category. One reviewer commented, “This hairdryer works better than all of my high-end products. I'll never go back.” I have medium-length hair, but reviewers with super long locks have said it works wonders for them too. There's even photo evidence to prove it!

Of course, this isn’t the only product on the market that will dry and style your hair simultaneously: The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, $529, Walmart allows you to curl or straighten damp hair, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Luckily, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush is pretty affordable, and it’s on major sale right now. Originally $58, the brush is just under $39 at Walmart right now. Pink is the only color on sale right now, but Walmart also carries a purple version that's in stock at full price. If you're willing to spend a bit more, blue, mint, and turquoise brushes are available on Amazon too. If the aesthetics of your styling tools are important to you, note that the pink version (the one I have) is mostly black; the other three options have brightly colored handles and cool tips.

In the two months that I’ve had the brush, I’m able to sweat my way through an early hot yoga class and then shower, style my hair, and walk out the door in less than 45 minutes. Of all the purchases I made in 2019, this is hands-down my favorite product.