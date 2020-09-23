Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Say goodbye to brassy hair! I consulted a top colorist, as well as tested a pile of products, to suss out the best purple hair care products.

I Tested Products That Keep Your Hair from Turning Brassy, and These Are the Best

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

If your hair is blonde, cool brunette, or gray, you’ve likely dealt with unwanted brassiness. In the midst of COVID, you’ve likely dealt with brassiness due to pandemic-related closings. To banish the brass, I went to Sally Hershberger Nomad colorist Dana Ionato for advice. Here, she shares her best tips about why these uninvited tones show up in the first place, which purple shampoo or conditioner is right for your hair hue, and some of her go-to purple hair products.

What if your blonde or gray is au naturale? Ionato says you can still enhance it with a purple shampoo or conditioner. “It’ll make it brighter, cooler, and cancel out warm tones already present in the hair,” she explains. If you do color your hair, Ionato advises maintaining the color as long as you can without using purple shampoo. “It’s best to start using it two to three weeks out from your last color appointment,” she explains. Purple hair care is not preventative, in other words. “When you put a purple shampoo or conditioner on hair that doesn’t need it, everything that’s white or blonde is going to turn purple,” Ionato says. This will lead to your hair appearing darker, she says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amber Katz

If your hair is yellow or orange before the two to three-week mark post salon visit, Ionato says that it most likely needs a gloss treatment. “Call your colorist and have her look at it,” she advises. If you’re thinking of using a purple haircare product, it’s best to talk to your colorist first to make sure you’re using one that works well for your color.

Most importantly, Ionato notes that not all purples are created equal. “Purple is a vague word,” she says. There are all different saturations of purple and they correspond to different hues of your hair, Ionato adds. Brunettes and blondes each need a different purple. Brunettes should opt for a deep purple. “Lavender won’t show up on a brunette,” Ianoto says. Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Baby Blonde ($53, Dermstore), for instance, is likely too light for a medium blonde, she adds, though it works well for platinum hair. “It’s very diluted—the lightest pastel version of purple,” Ionato says. If a rich brunette were to apply such a light purple product, it simply wouldn’t do much. Leaving it on longer can have an effect, depending on the formulation, Ionato explains. But she says this is unlikely, in her experience using these products.