6 Hair Accessories to Effortlessly Upgrade Your Ponytail
Revamp your everyday updo with these easy-to-use products.
Ponytails aren't just for sweaty gym sessions or afternoons tending to the garden. The understated updo can go to new heights with different hair accessories, including hair scarves, silk elastics, and scrunchies (yes, they're back!). These simple additions can be added to your pony in seconds to dress up your look, no matter the occasion. As a bonus, they can be added to almost any updo, in case you usually rock a bun or a braid. Each one of these accessories is so unique and fashionable, it's tough to choose just one. Luckily, these options are affordable, so you can add several to your wardrobe.
Luxurious Scrunchie
Velvet is going to be hot in 2020 for home decor, and now the material is making its way into our accessories. (Not to mention, scrunchies are also trendy. A Pinterest report notes that searches for scrunchies were up a whopping 6,309%.) This luxe version features a bunny ear knot at the top and comes in 16 jewel-tone colors. Although one sells for $8, you can snag any three for $12, which is a great deal.
Versatile Scarf
These silk scarves can be worn in a variety of ways. You can tie one into a knot, a bow, or even weave it into your braid. The Etsy shop BardotBowGallery, which has a five-star rating from nearly 600 reviewers, offers the best-seller in eight different colors.
Buy It: Silk Scarves, $15, Etsy
Snag-Free Scrunchie
Some elastics can pull on your hair and cause breakage, but Slip's hair tie ensures snag-free tresses thanks to the silky-smooth covering. They also come in a medium version for $5 and a large option for $39. The brand, which as a four out of five-star rating from 200 shoppers, notes the ties are safe for all hair types.
Buy It: Small Slipsilk Scrunchies, $39 for set of six, Sephora
Pearly White Holder
Wrap this beaded elastic around your hair for a classy finish. The chic accessory is versatile and pairs well with workwear or an evening outfit. Coordinate it with a pair of matching pearl earrings for $42 to channel your inner Audrey Hepburn.
Buy It: Pearl Hair Tie, $28, BaubleBar
Fruit-Forward Hair Tie
Sweeten up your strands with these rhinestone-accented cherries. The adorable fruit duo adds playfulness to any pony, especially for those who like bright colors. Because cherries grow in the summer, the hair tie would especially be fun with a warmer weather-inspired hair color.
Tortoise Shell Clip
Upgrade your business wardrobe with a touch of trendy animal print. The item, which is described as "jewelry for your hair," features a black elastic with a metal clip that provides a secure, yet comfortable, fit. It's also offered in a black leather and brown leather version for $7 each.
Comments