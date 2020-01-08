6 Hair Accessories to Effortlessly Upgrade Your Ponytail

Revamp your everyday updo with these easy-to-use products.

By Jennifer Aldrich
January 08, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ponytails aren't just for sweaty gym sessions or afternoons tending to the garden. The understated updo can go to new heights with different hair accessories, including hair scarves, silk elastics, and scrunchies (yes, they're back!). These simple additions can be added to your pony in seconds to dress up your look, no matter the occasion. As a bonus, they can be added to almost any updo, in case you usually rock a bun or a braid. Each one of these accessories is so unique and fashionable, it's tough to choose just one. Luckily, these options are affordable, so you can add several to your wardrobe.

Courtesy of Free People

Luxurious Scrunchie

Velvet is going to be hot in 2020 for home decor, and now the material is making its way into our accessories. (Not to mention, scrunchies are also trendy. A Pinterest report notes that searches for scrunchies were up a whopping 6,309%.) This luxe version features a bunny ear knot at the top and comes in 16 jewel-tone colors. Although one sells for $8, you can snag any three for $12, which is a great deal.

Buy It: Knotted Velvet Scrunchie, $8, Free People

Courtesy of Etsy/BardotBowGallery

Versatile Scarf

These silk scarves can be worn in a variety of ways. You can tie one into a knot, a bow, or even weave it into your braid. The Etsy shop BardotBowGallery, which has a five-star rating from nearly 600 reviewers, offers the best-seller in eight different colors.

Buy It: Silk Scarves, $15, Etsy

Courtesy of Slip

Snag-Free Scrunchie

Some elastics can pull on your hair and cause breakage, but Slip's hair tie ensures snag-free tresses thanks to the silky-smooth covering. They also come in a medium version for $5 and a large option for $39. The brand, which as a four out of five-star rating from 200 shoppers, notes the ties are safe for all hair types.

Buy It: Small Slipsilk Scrunchies, $39 for set of six, Sephora

Courtesy of BaubleBar

Pearly White Holder

Wrap this beaded elastic around your hair for a classy finish. The chic accessory is versatile and pairs well with workwear or an evening outfit. Coordinate it with a pair of matching pearl earrings for $42 to channel your inner Audrey Hepburn.

Buy It: Pearl Hair Tie, $28, BaubleBar

Courtesy of ShopBop

Fruit-Forward Hair Tie

Sweeten up your strands with these rhinestone-accented cherries. The adorable fruit duo adds playfulness to any pony, especially for those who like bright colors. Because cherries grow in the summer, the hair tie would especially be fun with a warmer weather-inspired hair color.

Buy It: The Hair Bauble Cherries, $50, ShopBop

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Tortoise Shell Clip

Upgrade your business wardrobe with a touch of trendy animal print. The item, which is described as "jewelry for your hair," features a black elastic with a metal clip that provides a secure, yet comfortable, fit. It's also offered in a black leather and brown leather version for $7 each.

Buy It: Tortoise Hair Tie, $10, Banana Republic

Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com