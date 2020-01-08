Ponytails aren't just for sweaty gym sessions or afternoons tending to the garden. The understated updo can go to new heights with different hair accessories, including hair scarves, silk elastics, and scrunchies (yes, they're back!). These simple additions can be added to your pony in seconds to dress up your look, no matter the occasion. As a bonus, they can be added to almost any updo, in case you usually rock a bun or a braid. Each one of these accessories is so unique and fashionable, it's tough to choose just one. Luckily, these options are affordable, so you can add several to your wardrobe.