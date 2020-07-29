4 Tips for Wearing a Ponytail Without Tearing Out Your Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The ponytail is a classic hairstyle that both men and women rock regularly. Although this 'do has been around since ancient Greece, it's been updated throughout the years and works for a variety of occasions, including a sweaty workout, a work meeting, or even a virtual happy hour. If you're someone who often throws their hair up, you might be having some breakage issues, especially if you have finer strands. No, you don't have to stop wearing your hair in a pony, but there are a few things you can do to prevent breaking, tearing, or hair loss. Here's how to keep your ponytail damage-free, according to two top hairstylists.

1. Upgrade Your Hair Tye

2. Change Up Your Style

You probably have a particular place on your head where you place your pony, but you should move it around as much as possible. "When the hair is repeatedly put in the same spot, there tends to be wear and tear," says Jenna Spino, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. For example, if you wear a high ponytail one day, the next time you put your hair up, place it lower on your head.

3. Don't Sleep With Your Hair Up

Going to bed with your hair tied up can keep you cool, especially in the summer, but it's not good for your tresses. "Hair in a ponytail can be pulled and stressed as you move against your pillow, causing breakage," Becker explains. If you need a sleep-proof style, Becker suggests trying loose braids instead.

4. Never Put Your Hair in a Pony While It's Wet