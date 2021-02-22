Pastel Hair Is the Prettiest Trend to Try This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I've had blonde hair my entire life, and I never thought I'd try anything different until it's time to transition to gray. Maybe it's pandemic boredom or wanting to switch things up after 26 years of the same thing, but I decided to have a little more fun with my tresses and temporarily dye my hair pastel pink. Well, it turns out I'm not the only one who's trying out a funky hue. #PastelHair has more than 1.2 million posts on Instagram featuring stunning styles in every shade of the rainbow, including pink, blue, and purple.

"I have been seeing more and more of my clients trying vivid colors in their hair lately," says Nicole Hamlet, a hairstylist at Keli Hair Beautique in Framingham, Massachusetts. "The most popular colors have been pastel tones because they complement blondes and brunettes without being too much of a statement," she adds. This trendy style is perfect for spring as it's fun, fresh, and reminiscent of the gorgeous blooms you'll soon be seeing in your garden. Plus, you can get the look at home or in the salon.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of @nikihamz/Instagram

How to Get Pastel Hair at the Salon

If you're ready to fully commit to this bold look, head to your salon (with a face mask, of course) and show your stylist some photos of what you'd like your hair to look like. "First, you have to lift the hair to a pale white blonde," Hamlet explains. Then, your stylist will apply your desired hue with foils or by painting. Although the end result will be beautiful, it will be an expensive service. "Pastel hair colors can be quite pricey depending on placement," Hamlet says. "Normally, in the salon, I charge $125 an hour because it can be very time-consuming." (Appointments can take a few hours, so make sure you're prepared.) Because your hair is going to be bleached first, and then color-treated, use a moisturizing shampoo, such as the Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo ($31, Sephora), to prevent breakage.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of @lindamikaelsdotter/Instagram

How to Get Pastel Hair at Home