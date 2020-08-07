This Top-Rated Shampoo and Conditioner Solved My Impossible Hair Situation
The products work perfectly on all types of tresses.
Growing up, I always had an oily scalp that I'd try and combat by constantly washing my hair. (By the way, overwashing can strip your natural oils and increase oil production, so that was definitely not the right move.) Then, in high school, I started highlighting my hair, which brought on another issue. My ultra-light ends became dry, and when I used a flat iron or curling iron, the heat would cause breakage. For years, I felt like I tried every shampoo and conditioner on the market without luck. Either they'd be so moisturizing that my ends were in good shape, but my scalp was bogged down with product build-up, or they'd be so drying that my scalp was fine, but my ends were damaged. But finally, I found a pair of products that keeps my scalp oil-free, and the rest of my hair moisturized. It's the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
Buy It: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $28, Sephora
I discovered this combo while perusing top-rated shampoos and conditioners on Sephora. I've been using them for about a month now, and I'll have no plans to use another shampoo and conditioner again. A full-size shampoo is $28, and the conditioner retails for the same price. Both items are both magically moisturizing to repair my hair but don't leave behind residue that gets gunked up. Although I have fine, straight strands, the products work well for all hair types, including wavy, curly, coiled, and tightly coiled. They're certified clean at Sephora, which means they're free of more than 50 ingredients you don't want in your hair, including sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.
Buy It: Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $28, Sephora
Besides the fact that these items have saved my hair, I love that a little product goes a long way, which saves me money. The shampoo is super sudsy (seriously, you'll be surprised at what a small amount will do), and just a bit of conditioner covers all of my ends.
I obviously swear by these two goods (and thousands of other five-star reviewers do, too). Still, if you're not completely convinced, you can try out the mini versions for $14. But I promise, once you start using these, you'll be sold, too.
Comments