I Hated Wearing a Ponytail Until I Started Using These Hair Ties

The biggest advantage of using a coil hair ring instead of a regular hair elastic is that coil hair rings don't pull your hair too tightly, which provides noticeably less pressure on your hair (aka no more headaches). "Coil hair rings won't snag your hair or create dents. They lock your hair into place as opposed to pulling it into place," Alvarez says. I love that my ponytail actually stays in place when I use coil hair ties, even when I wear a high pony. It never feels like it's pulling my hair at all!