7 Low-Maintenance Natural Hair Styles

Embrace your hair's natural texture with these beautiful ideas for curls and waves.

By Melanie Rud
Considering embracing your natural texture? Score some inspiration with these seven looks. From loose waves to tight curls, there’s a little something for everyone—and every texture.

Loose Waves

Not only are undone waves totally on trend, they also look equally good on every length hair, whether you’re sporting a collarbone-grazing cut, as seen here, or one that’s shorter or longer. Also nice: The undone style is just as fitting for a day at the beach as it is for a special night out.

Natural Curls

Let your curls run free, the bigger the better! The key to helping them keep their shape? Blow-dry using a diffuser attachment, which creates a gentle and even heat to set the curls, without blasting them apart.

Defined Spirals

For a more polished effect, be sure to work a frizz-fighting curl cream through damp hair to help tamp down errant hairs.  You can also use a small curling iron to add even more definition to the natural shape of your curls.

Twist Out

Choice for those who don’t like to shampoo their hair daily, this style can easily last two, three, even four days. It’s also an ideal look while you’re transitioning from chemically processing your hair to wearing it natural.

Finger Curls

To keep your roots from puffing up, be sure to twist small sections at a time, and saturate your hair with product before you start twisting. Bonus: These curls can easily be transitioned into an updo or another style after a few days

Wash & Go

To score this style, all you have to do is shampoo with a sulfate-free shampoo, condition with a hydrating conditioner, then mist on a leave-in conditioner and comb it through. It adds hydration, helps detangle, and keeps the final look from frizzing.

Curly Bob

Breaking news: A bob doesn’t have to be worn smooth and sleek to look chic and classic. On naturally curly hair, the style is just as flattering. Just make sure to see a stylist who specializes in cutting curly hair if you’re opting for this cut, since you don’t want to risk ending up with a shape that looks too triangular.

Comments (2)

Anonymous
June 1, 2019
Lovely styles but evidently need to point out that you did not feature any women of Portuguese, Celtic, or any other ethnic background who also have notoriously thick and curly -- from loose to terribly tight -- hair. Examine the word diversity a bit more carefully before doing articles such as this.
Anonymous
June 1, 2019
