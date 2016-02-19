Medium-Length Haircuts We Love

Updated November 22, 2019
The definition of a medium-length haircut can be a little bit different depending on who you ask, but usually, a mid-length hair hits anywhere between your neck or your shoulders. (Or sometimes slightly shorter or longer.) Whether you're cutting your hair or looking for a way to style your current locks, these haircuts will inspire you for a fresh look.
Collarbone Length with Long Layers

This collarbone-grazing length with long layers is a perfect cut for those with naturally thick, curly hair. The cut is just long enough to let curls look polished and bouncy. (Sometimes shorter hair makes curly strands frizzy.) It's also an excellent option for those who like their hair in a ponytail because it can easily be pulled back and stay put.

Face-Framing Layers for Highlighted Hair

This layered, below-the-shoulder cut gives hair a face-flattering lift at the crown. Consider this cut if you have balayage hair to show off your highlights. (They will especially stand out with some loose waves.) The layers are also a good idea for anyone growing their bangs out.

Angled Cut with Side Fringe

A slightly angled shoulder-length cut and side fringe is a flattering cut to frame your face. Just know you'll have to trim your bangs in-between hair cuts, so they don't cover your eyes. If you have thicker strands, ask your stylist to thin out your hair, so the blunt cut doesn't overwhelm your face.

Long, Subtle Layers

Create the illusion of a swooping side bang and lots of body with long layers that start below the chin. The tousled look gives those with thin hair the illusion of thickness, especially when parted down the middle. It's the ideal look for low-maintenance individuals who don't want to spend much time styling their hair.

Just-Below-Collarbone Length

If your hair is long before your trim, try a style that's not too short. You can always go shorter if you want, but if you don't like the look, it takes months (or longer, depending on the chop) for your hair to grow back. A collarbone-length. or slightly longer, cut is short enough that curls and waves don't appear weighed down and stringy, but long enough so they don't look poofy.

Soft Layers with Long Bangs

If you're thinking of growing your hair out, a slightly longer looks is the right place to start. Even if your end goal is length, you should start with a fresh cut to get your ends healthy. (And make sure you keep up with regular trims to keep hair looking its best.) Go for longer layers that grow out well.

Tousled Long Bob

A long bob (or lob) hits just above the shoulders. Add a few face-framing layers and you can create an effortlessly tousled look. Like this style but want to test it out before committing? You can get a preview by asking your stylist to pin under sections of your hair.

Almost One-Length

A straight, almost one-length cut and deep side part can give anyone a sleek, polished style. It's easy-to-maintain and requires little styling. If your strands are on the thinner side, give this low-maintenance style a try.

Long Shag

This long shag and wispy, eyebrow-skimming bangs give you a modern, rocker-girl vibe. It's perfect for someone with naturally wavy texture so you don't have to spend a lot of time styling (if you don't have wavy hair, use this flat iron trick to create beach waves in just a few minutes).

